Anderson tosses 6 scoreless, Dodgers top Cardinals 4-0

  • Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Anderson throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Thursday, July 14, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    1/10

    Dodgers Cardinals Baseball

    Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Anderson throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Thursday, July 14, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman is congratulated by first base coach Clayton McCullough (86) after hitting a single during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Thursday, July 14, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    2/10

    Dodgers Cardinals Baseball

    Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman is congratulated by first base coach Clayton McCullough (86) after hitting a single during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Thursday, July 14, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Los Angeles Dodgers' Gavin Lux celebrates as he arrives home after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Thursday, July 14, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    3/10

    Dodgers Cardinals Baseball

    Los Angeles Dodgers' Gavin Lux celebrates as he arrives home after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Thursday, July 14, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman (5) is tagged out at home by St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner during the eighth inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 14, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    4/10

    Dodgers Cardinals Baseball

    Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman (5) is tagged out at home by St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner during the eighth inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 14, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Dakota Hudson reacts after giving up a two-run home run to Los Angeles Dodgers' Gavin Lux during the seventh inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 14, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    5/10

    Dodgers Cardinals Baseball

    St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Dakota Hudson reacts after giving up a two-run home run to Los Angeles Dodgers' Gavin Lux during the seventh inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 14, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Los Angeles Dodgers' Gavin Lux rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game St. Louis Cardinals Thursday, July 14, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    6/10

    Dodgers Cardinals Baseball

    Los Angeles Dodgers' Gavin Lux rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game St. Louis Cardinals Thursday, July 14, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Los Angeles Dodgers' Gavin Lux arrives home after driving in teammate Cody Bellinger (35) on a two-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Thursday, July 14, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    7/10

    Dodgers Cardinals Baseball

    Los Angeles Dodgers' Gavin Lux arrives home after driving in teammate Cody Bellinger (35) on a two-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Thursday, July 14, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Anderson throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Thursday, July 14, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    8/10

    Dodgers Cardinals Baseball

    Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Anderson throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Thursday, July 14, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Dakota Hudson throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Thursday, July 14, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    9/10

    Dodgers Cardinals Baseball

    St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Dakota Hudson throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Thursday, July 14, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman scores during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Thursday, July 14, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    10/10

    Dodgers Cardinals Baseball

    Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman scores during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Thursday, July 14, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Anderson throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Thursday, July 14, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman is congratulated by first base coach Clayton McCullough (86) after hitting a single during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Thursday, July 14, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Los Angeles Dodgers' Gavin Lux celebrates as he arrives home after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Thursday, July 14, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman (5) is tagged out at home by St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner during the eighth inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 14, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Dakota Hudson reacts after giving up a two-run home run to Los Angeles Dodgers' Gavin Lux during the seventh inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 14, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Los Angeles Dodgers' Gavin Lux rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game St. Louis Cardinals Thursday, July 14, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Los Angeles Dodgers' Gavin Lux arrives home after driving in teammate Cody Bellinger (35) on a two-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Thursday, July 14, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Anderson throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Thursday, July 14, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Dakota Hudson throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Thursday, July 14, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman scores during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Thursday, July 14, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JOE HARRIS
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Tyler Anderson
    Tyler Anderson
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Gavin Lux
    Gavin Lux
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Yency Almonte
    Yency Almonte
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Dakota Hudson
    Dakota Hudson
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Evan Phillips
    Evan Phillips
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Brusdar Graterol
    Brusdar Graterol
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Clayton Kershaw
    Clayton Kershaw
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Brendan Donovan
    Brendan Donovan
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Andre Pallante
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tyler Anderson pitched six shutout innings, Gavin Lux hit a two-run homer and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-0 on Thursday night.

Anderson (10-1) scattered three hits, struck out four and walked two while needing just 88 pitches to get through six innings. It was the first career victory against St. Louis for Anderson, who entered 0-2 with a 7.90 ERA in three previous starts, all as a member of the Colorado Rockies.

Yency Almonte, Evan Phillips and Craig Kimbrel each pitched an inning of scoreless relief to finish the combined five-hitter.

The Dodgers won for the 13th time in their last 15 games. They improved to 9½ games ahead of San Diego for first place in the National League West after being tied with the Padres on June 22.

Freddie Freeman singled in the first and doubled in the fourth to continue his torrid hitting streak. He has 14 hits in his last 17 at-bats and has reached base 17 times in his last 20 plate appearances.

Justin Turner singled home Freeman to break a scoreless tie in the fourth and Will Smith's two-out double scored Trea Turner to make it 2-0 in the sixth. It was the first time in five games the Dodgers scored first.

Lux drove a 90.4 mph sinker 402 feet over the right field wall in the seventh. It was his fourth home run of the season and chased Cardinals starter Dakota Hudson from the game.

St. Louis has lost eight of its last 12 games.

Hudson (6-6) gave up four runs in 6 2/3 innings. He struck out three, walked one and hit three batters.

Dylan Carlson had a pair of hits and reached three times for the Cardinals.

WELCOME BACK

The Cardinals activated OF Tyler O’Neill, who had missed 23 games due to a left hamstring strain and a right hand injury, and optioned OF Lars Nootbaar to Triple-A Memphis. O’Neill batted sixth and went 0 for 4.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: Placed RHP Brusdar Graterol (right shoulder inflammation) on the 15-day injured list retroactive to July 11 and recalled RHP Reyes Moronta from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Graterol, who will undergo an MRI when the team returns to Los Angeles on Friday, said he felt pressure in his throwing shoulder while throwing before Wednesday’s game.

Cardinals: INF Brendan Donovan (illness) returned to the lineup and batted eighth, going 0 for 2 with a walk, after being held out of the starting lineup the past five games. He did pinch hit in Wednesday’s game.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: LHP Clayton Kershaw (6-2, 2.40 ERA) will kick off a two-game series against the Los Angeles Angels and LHP Patrick Sandoval (3-4, 2.95 ERA) on Friday night. Kershaw was selected to his ninth All-Star Game last Sunday.

Cardinals: RHP Andre Pallante (2-4, 3.18 ERA) starts the first of a three-game series against Cincinnati, who counters with RHP Hunter Greene (3-1, 5.70 ERA), on Friday night. Pallante is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA in two appearances against the Reds this season.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 'He's ready to go': Andre De Grasse healthy, primed to compete at world championships

    Athletics Canada head coach Glenroy Gilbert says the country's most decorated track and field superstar Andre De Grasse is healthy and expects the six-time Olympic medallist to compete in the 100-metre, 200m and 4x100m relay at the world championships. De Grasse tested positive for COVID-19 a second time just two weeks ago and has been slowly recovering from symptoms, including shortness of breath. It forced him to miss Nationals in Langley, B.C., at the end of June. But despite a less-than-idea

  • Gaudreau picks CBJ, Giroux joins Sens, Campbell an Oiler as NHL free agency opens

    Johnny Hockey bolted from the Calgary Flames, the Ottawa Senators brought a local product home, and the Edmonton Oilers hope to have finally solidified a troublesome position. The emergency switch was also finally pulled on the NHL's wild goalie carousel. Free agency opened at a frenetic pace Wednesday as one of the most intriguing classes in years hit the market. And after a jam-packed afternoon that saw teams dole out cash left and right, the Columbus Blue Jackets made the biggest splash by si

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • Veteran goaltender Cam Talbot looks to being leadership to young Ottawa core

    OTTAWA — Cam Talbot is not sure what his first season in Ottawa will bring, but believes he still has a lot to offer the Senators as they look to become a playoff contender. The Senators acquired Talbot from the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night in a trade a swap of goaltenders that saw Filip Gustavsson head to the Wild. The 35-year-old Talbot will join Anton Forsberg to form Ottawa’s goalie tandem. Forsberg won the starting job last season, but it remains to be seen how duties will be shared movi

  • Report: Johnny Gaudreau has 'massive offer' on the table from Flames

    Johnny Gaudreau is about to become an extremely rich man, regardless of where he chooses to sign.

  • Johnny Gaudreau will reportedly test free agent market

    After eight seasons and 602 games with the Calgary Flames, Johnny Gaudreau has chosen to become an unrestricted free agent.

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • After scrappy win over Panama, Canadian women look to find flow against Costa Rica

    After a frustrating, uneven win over Panama that saw 74 stoppages in play according to coach Bev Priestman, Canada looks to find its flow Monday against Costa Rica at the CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico. The sixth-ranked Canadian women prevailed 1-0 Friday, despite No. 57 Panama's low defensive block and time-wasting tactics. That, combined with an opening 6-0 victory over No. 76 Trinidad and Tobago, earned Olympic champion Canada a berth in the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand with

  • Making sense of the Blue Jays’ decision to fire manager Charlie Montoyo

    Charlie Montoyo owned a 236-236 record in three and a half seasons as manager of the Toronto Blue Jays.

  • Blue Jays' Guerrero has throw break mitt, M's win 8th in row

    SEATTLE (AP) — Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a throw bust through the webbing of his glove and the Seattle Mariners took advantage for their eighth straight win, beating Toronto 6-5 Sunday on two home runs by Carlos Santana. “Baseball can be cruel sometimes when things aren’t going right,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said. A day after Santana hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning for a 2-1 win, he connected for a go-ahead, two-run drive in the eighth. The Mariners are

  • Blackhawks' tank job is blatant and understandable

    Chicago is tearing down its roster in a full rebuild that will get worse before it gets better but with Connor Bedard and a strong draft class on offer next season, the Blackhawks strategy is an understandable one, even if not palatable to hockey fans.&nbsp;

  • Is Seattle the perfect landing spot for Shane Wright?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss whether or not Montreal's controversial decision to spurn Shane Wright was the best thing for the high-level prospect.

  • Three-time Cup winner Duncan Keith announces retirement after 17 NHL seasons

    EDMONTON — Family brought Duncan Keith to Edmonton after a stellar run as the backbone of the Chicago Blackhawks' defence. And following one solid season with the Oilers, family is why Keith feels he's in a good place to end his NHL career after 17 seasons, three Stanley Cups and two Norris Trophy awards as the league's top defenceman. Keith announced his retirement Tuesday, at times fighting back tears during a press conference as he thanked teammates, coaches and family members for helping him

  • Canadians Dayne St. Clair, Kamal Miller headed to MLS all-star game

    Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair should feel right at home at the MLS all-star game next month. The Aug. 10 contest against Mexico's Liga MX all-stars is taking place at Allianz Field in Minnesota, where St. Clair plays his club soccer. Minnesota coach Adrian Heath will coach the MLS all-stars. "It's big for me personally and the club," said St. Clair, who will be joined at the game by Loons teammate Emanuel Reynoso. Fellow Canadian Kamal Miller, a defender with CF Montreal, was chosen as one

  • Romeo Beckham scores free kick reminiscent of Dad David Beckham

    David Beckham's 19-year-old son made his Dad proud as he scored a beautiful free-kick goal for Inter Miami II, reminiscent of David's Premier League free-kick record.

  • Fredericton ultra-long distance runner completes two giant races, two weeks apart

    Drew Wallace's body is sore, but his spirit is light. He's elated he was able to complete a goal he's trained hard to accomplish, running 100 miles (160 kilometres) in the Quebec Mega Trail race on July 1 in 33 hours, 3 minutes and 21 seconds. The ultra-long distance race departs from the city of Baie-Saint-Paul. Part of the trail involves climbing Mont-Saint-Anne, almost twice. It was something Wallace tried to accomplish last year but had to stop at 90 kilometres. "I was moving so slow and all

  • Behind Mbappé's decision to stay at PSG

    Real Madrid failed to get Kylian Mbappé again. Here are the reasons behind the French star's decision.

  • Alliance down Bandits to snap 8-game skid

    The Montreal Alliance snapped an eight-game losing skid with an 89-72 win over the visiting Fraser Valley Bandits on Monday night at the Verdun Auditorium. The Alliance improve to 4-10 on the season with six games left on their schedule. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Montreal, with guard Isiah Osborne leading the way with a game-high 22 points to go along five rebounds and three assists. Nathan Cayo and Hernst Laroche added 16 and 15 points, respectively, while Alain Louis an

  • Why did Johnny Gaudreau end up in Columbus?

    Justin Cuthbert tries to make sense of the former Calgary Flames winger's choice to sign with the Blue Jackets.

  • Leclerc holds on to win Austrian GP, Verstappen 2nd

    SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Charles Leclerc revived his Formula One title challenge by holding on to win the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday for a third victory of the season, while his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz's hopes of a second-place finish ended when his engine blew as he was about to attack Max Verstappen's Red Bull. Leclerc was clearly stressed in the closing laps as his throttle was not working properly, making it more difficult to control his speed into turns. “Yes! Come on!” Leclerc sc