Anderson stars in shootout as Saskatchewan tops Atlantic 3-2 at under-18 women's

WINKLER, Man. — Brooklyn Anderson scored the shootout winner as Saskatchewan edged Team Atlantic 3-2 on Wednesday at the women's under-18 national championship.

Anderson also scored in regulation time for Saskatchewan and Lauren Focht's third-period goal forced overtime.

Kara MacLean and Catherine Foulem gave Team Atlantic a 2-0 lead by the 11:05 mark of the second period.

"Even when the score wasn't what we wanted, we weren't getting down on ourselves. We kept a positive mindset, came back and won it," said Anderson. "It was an exciting game to be a part of, my heart was pumping and getting that winning goal is something I won't ever forget."

Arden Kliewer made 26 saves for the win and Deanna Fraser stopped 26 shots for the Atlantic team that features players from Newfoundland and Labrador, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Saskatchewan now has a win in regulation and the shootout win. Team Atlantic has lost in regulation time and the shootout.

Also Wednesday, Isabel Wunder scored twice to lead Ontario Blue past Quebec 3-1, Sarah Thompson had a pair of goals to power Ontario Red past Alberta 4-1, and Sarah Paul had two goals and an assist to help B.C. top Manitoba 5-1.

The Canadian Press