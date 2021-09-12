Anderson Silva stuns Tito Ortiz with wild first round KO

Anderson Silva wasted no time on Saturday night.

Silva came up with a huge knockout win, sending Tito Ortiz to the ground in the first round of their bout in Florida with a huge left hook.

Anderson Silva just knocked out Tito Ortiz in the first round! 🥊pic.twitter.com/ILLA1vDzjc — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) September 12, 2021

Ortiz had backed Silva into a corner, too, and seemed to have the upper hand before Silva expertly slid out and took over. He landed a pair of punches, and Ortiz was done.

