Anderson Silva stuns Tito Ortiz with wild first round KO
Anderson Silva wasted no time on Saturday night.
Silva came up with a huge knockout win, sending Tito Ortiz to the ground in the first round of their bout in Florida with a huge left hook.
Anderson Silva just knocked out Tito Ortiz in the first round! 🥊pic.twitter.com/ILLA1vDzjc
— Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) September 12, 2021
Ortiz had backed Silva into a corner, too, and seemed to have the upper hand before Silva expertly slid out and took over. He landed a pair of punches, and Ortiz was done.
