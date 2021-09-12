Anderson Silva stuns Tito Ortiz with wild first round KO

Ryan Young
·Writer
Anderson Silva wasted no time on Saturday night. 

Silva came up with a huge knockout win, sending Tito Ortiz to the ground in the first round of their bout in Florida with a huge left hook.

Ortiz had backed Silva into a corner, too, and seemed to have the upper hand before Silva expertly slid out and took over. He landed a pair of punches, and Ortiz was done.

