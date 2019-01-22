Anderson Silva Opens Up About Discussion with Dana White About a Conor McGregor Superfight

UFC fighters Conor McGregor and Anderson Silva

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Though Anderson Silva was long the king of the UFC middleweight division, lording over the weight class like no other fighter before, he has always been excited by the challenge more so than the belt.

He's fought at lower weights prior to the UFC, and has stepped up to fight at light heavyweight on occasion in the Octagon. Silva has defeated James Irvin and Forrest Griffin at 205 pounds, as well as coming up short against now-heavyweight-champion Daniel Cormier in the light heavyweight class.

It may sound odd that Silva would want to fight Conor McGregor, who typically fights at a much lighter weight, but it wouldn't be without Silva making concessions. He would likely have to fight lighter than he ever has while competing under the UFC banner, but it is a challenge that he would like to meet.

Silva is next slated to meet red-hot middleweight contender Israel Adesanya at UFC 234 on Feb. 10 in Melbourne, Australia, where middleweight champ Robert Whittaker will face Kelvin Gastelum in the main event.

TRENDING > Joe Rogan Addresses His Future with the UFC After Contemplating Retirement

Ahead of UFC 234, watch as Silva talks about his conversation with Dana White about him wanting a superfight with McGregor.