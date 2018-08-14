Anderson Silva ‘Absolutely’ Interested in Fighting Georges St-Pierre

Anderson Silva vs Georges St-Pierre - smiling

A fight between Anderson Silva and Georges St-Pierre has been talked about since 2011, when Silva reigned over the middleweight division and St-Pierre ruled the 170-pound weight class. The two held the top two spots on the pound-for-pound list, but the super fight never materialized.

After St-Pierre defended his welterweight title at UFC 167 in November 2013, he was offered a fight against Silva, but turned it down.

The Canadian stepped away from the sport for four years before returning as a middleweight at UFC 217 in November against then-champion Michael Bisping. He submitted Bisping in the third round of their title bout to capture the middleweight crown, but vacated it a month later.

A fight against St-Pierre still entices Silva. The 43-year-old Brazilian has three fights left on his UFC contract and expects to be back inside the Octagon in 2019. While he doesn't have an opponent in mind, "The Spider" is still interested in facing the 37-year-old Canadian.

TRENDING > Dana White Committed to Brock Lesnar, Not Stipe Miocic, Getting Next Title Shot

"Yeah, absolutely. Georges is the great name in Canada; I’m the big name in Brazil. I believe everybody in this sport [would] like to see Georges and Anderson Silva in a super fight," said Silva in an interview with Inquisitr.

In May 2017, St-Pierre said he wasn't interested in a fight against Silva because Silva's stock wasn't what it once was. With both fighters past their primes and in the twilight of their careers, it's still a match-up that interests fight fans.