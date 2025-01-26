Anderson scores 29, UCSB knocks off Cal State Fullerton 83-75

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Cole Anderson had 29 points in UC Santa Barbara's 83-75 victory against Cal State Fullerton on Saturday night.

Anderson shot 9 of 14 from the field, including 6 for 10 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the free-throw line for the Gauchos (13-7, 5-4 Big West Conference). Kenny Pohto scored 12 points, shooting 6 of 8 from the field. Stephan D. Swenson finished 3 of 3 from the field to finish with 10 points.

The Titans (6-16, 1-9) were led in scoring by Zion Richardson, who finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds. LoLo Rudolph added 12 points for Cal State Fullerton. Donovan Oday also put up 11 points.

