Anderson scheduled to start for Toronto against New York

New York Mets (20-24, fourth in the NL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (24-19, second in the AL East)

Buffalo, New York; Friday, 6:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: New York: Jacob deGrom (3-1, 1.69 ERA) Toronto: Chase Anderson (0-0, 4.94 ERA)

LINE: Mets favoured by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets travel to play the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday.

The Blue Jays are 10-6 on their home turf. Toronto has hit 67 home runs this season, fifth in the American League. Teoscar Hernandez leads the club with 14, averaging one every 10.4 at-bats.

The Mets are 10-11 on the road. The New York offence has compiled a .275 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the National League. Michael Conforto leads the team with an average of .340.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randal Grichuk is second on the Blue Jays with 17 extra base hits and is batting .271.

Dominic Smith leads the Mets with 24 extra base hits and 32 RBIs.

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Trent Thornton: (right elbow), Matt Shoemaker: (right shoulder), Jordan Romano: (finger), Nate Pearson: (elbow), Ken Giles: (right elbow), Wilmer Font: (shin), Yennsy Diaz: (lat), Teoscar Hernandez: (oblique), Rowdy Tellez: (knee), Bo Bichette: (knee).

Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Corey Oswalt: (bicep), Steven Matz: (shoulder), Franklyn Kilome: (fingernail), Robert Gsellman: (rib), Dellin Betances: (right lat), Eduardo Nunez: (knee), Jed Lowrie: (knee), Rene Rivera: (elbow), Tomas Nido: (undisclosed).

