Anderson scheduled to start for Toronto against Boston

Toronto Blue Jays (21-17, third in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (13-27, fifth in the AL East)

Boston; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Toronto: Chase Anderson (0-0, 3.20 ERA) Boston: Ryan Weber (0-2, 5.79 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Boston and Toronto will play on Saturday.

The Red Sox are 8-20 against the rest of their division. The Boston offence has compiled a .257 batting average as a team this season, good for tenth in the American League. Alex Verdugo leads the team with an average of .310.

The Blue Jays are 14-11 in division play. Toronto has slugged .438, good for fourth in the American League. Teoscar Hernandez leads the team with a .617 slugging percentage, including 19 extra-base hits and 13 home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xander Bogaerts leads the Red Sox with eight home runs and is slugging .515.

Randal Grichuk leads the Blue Jays with 26 RBIs and is batting .277.

INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Eduardo Rodriguez: (heart), Darwinzon Hernandez: (sc joint), Kyle Hart: (hip), Nathan Eovaldi: (calf), Colten Brewer: (finger), Andrew Benintendi: (rib), Dustin Pedroia: (knee).

Blue Jays: Trent Thornton: (right elbow), Matt Shoemaker: (right shoulder), Jordan Romano: (finger), Nate Pearson: (elbow), Ken Giles: (right elbow), Yennsy Diaz: (lat), Bo Bichette: (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press