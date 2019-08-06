Jimmy Anderson ruled out of second Ashes Test

James Anderson will miss the second Test of the Ashes with a calf injury, the ECB have confirmed.

England’s record wicket taker limped off during the opening day of the first Test at Edgbaston, complaining of ‘tightness’ in the area.

Following a scan, he rejoined the team for the remainder of the match but will play no part at Lords next week.

In a statement on the their website, the England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed Anderson’s absence.

“England seam bowler Jimmy Anderson, who left the field during the first Specsavers Ashes Test match against Australia at Edgbaston on day one (Thursday August 1) due to tightness to his right calf, underwent an MRI scan this week,” read the statement.

“The MRI confirmed that Anderson has suffered a calf injury. As a result of the injury, he will commence a rehabilitation programme working with the England and Lancashire medical teams.”

“Anderson will miss the second Test match, which starts at Lord’s on Wednesday August 14,” the statement continued. “He will be reassessed on an ongoing basis regarding his availability for the rest of Specsavers Ashes series.”

Anderson only managed to bowl four overs in the first innings of England’s 251-run defeat before succumbing to his injury.

Despite returning to bat at number 11, the earliest the 37-year-old will be expected to see any more action this series will be at Headingley for the third Test at the end of the month.

Jofra Archer is expected to be drafted in as his replacement.

