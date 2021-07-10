Anderson, Reynolds lift Pirates past Mets 6-2 in DH opener

NEW YORK (AP) — Tyler Anderson pitched five innings and helped himself with a tiebreaking homer, leading the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 6-2 victory over Marcus Stroman and the New York Mets on Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader.

All-Star Bryan Reynolds also connected as last-place Pittsburgh bounced back from a 13-4 loss in the opener of the four-game set on Friday. John Nogowski had two hits and two RBIs.

Anderson (5-8) won consecutive starts for the second time this season, allowing two runs and six hits. He went winless in an eight-start span from May 15-June 28.

The game was tied at 2 when Anderson went deep with two out in the fifth, driving a 1-1 cutter from Stroman over the wall in right-center. It was Anderson’s second career homer in 152 at-bats and first since July 9, 2016, for Colorado against Philadelphia.

Reynolds was robbed of a home run when Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo made a terrific leaping catch at the wall in the first. But Reynolds easily cleared the fence in right-center on his two-run homer off Trevor May in the sixth.

Larry Fleisher, The Associated Press