Anderson .Paak Files for Divorce from Wife Jaylyn Chang After More Than 13 Years of Marriage

The singer is asking for joint physical and legal custody of the couple’s two sons, TMZ and The Blast reported

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Anderson .Paak, son Soul Rasheed and wife Jaylyn Chang.

Anderson .Paak and his wife have split after more than a decade of marriage.

The Silk Sonic hitmaker (née Brandon Paak Anderson) has filed for divorce from his wife, Jaylyn Chang (sometimes spelled Jae Lin Chang), according to legal documents obtained by both TMZ and The Blast.

Anderson, 37, is asking for joint physical and legal custody of the couple’s sons — Soul Rasheed, 13, and Shine Tariq, 6 — in the filing, which was filed in the Los Angeles Courts, per the outlets.

The Grammy winner is also asking the court to terminate its ability to award spousal support to Chang, The Blast reported.



Also in the documents, the singer — who has kept his relationship with Chang largely private — revealed that the couple married in 2010. He did not list when they officially separated.

A rep for Anderson did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Anderson .Paak.

Chang is a gospel rock singer from South Korea, according to a 2021 interview that Anderson did with Esquire.

In a 2016 interview with The Breakfast Club, the R&B musician revealed that he was married once before he met Chang, and opened up about the early days of his and Chang’s marriage.

Long before Anderson made it big in music, the former couple met at a music school in Los Angeles, where she was taking a vocal course and he was working as a teaching assistant while “homeless [and] couch-surfing," he said.

More recently, in a 2023 interview with Hypebeast, Anderson recounted the quality time he spent with his wife and kids during the pandemic — and the videos he made with son Soul.

"My son was really into YouTube, so I was like, 'We should do skits,’ because he’s naturally funny and he dances. I started helping him film skits, and then he would help me edit them,” he said, adding that they stayed up as late as 3 a.m. working on the videos together.

“It made me want to make a movie with him,” he added.

Richard Bord/Getty Anderson .Paak performing.

In the same interview, Anderson explained that everyone in his house was obsessed with K-pop at the time, and jokingly described himself as “the odd man out” for his lack of knowledge about the genre.

“My mom is half-black and half-Korean, so I’m a quarter Korean, but I never knew much about my Korean culture until when I was married to my wife, who is fully Korean,” he told Hypebeast, noting that Soul and Shine “pretty much see themselves as Korean.”

“Raising [biracial] kids, there’s a dynamic of, ‘Alright, you got this side and you got this side,’ and teaching ‘em about both,” he added.



