Anderson out of the Ashes

James Anderson playing for Lancashire. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/PA Images via Getty Images)

James Anderson has been ruled out the remainder of the Ashes series.

England’s greatest ever fast bowler had been playing with Lancashire against Durham in a second XI game in a bid to prove his fitness for the final two Tests but has failed to recover.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The 37-year-old finished with figures of 29-11-70-2 in the match, but continued to experience pain.

A statement from the ECB said: “Whilst bowling in the ninth over on Thursday in Lancashire’s second XI four-day friendly against Durham at Chester Boughton Hall Cricket Club, Anderson became aware of right calf pain following on from 20 overs he had bowled on Tuesday. He immediately sought a medical assessment from Lancashire and was withdrawn from the remainder of the game. Further review with the ECB medical team has confirmed that he will be unavailable for the remaining two Specsavers Ashes Tests.”

The injury has troubled Anderson throughout the series, having only bowled four overs on the first day of the first Test at Edgbaston and failing to make the squad for the second and third Tests.

Opener Jason Roy retains his place in the squad despite averaging just 9.50 in his six Ashes innings.

Craig Overton, the Somerset seamer, returns to the squad for the first time in over a year, having last been involved for England’s defeat to New Zealand. He has taken 32 wickets at an average of 21.34 in this year’s Specsavers County Championship campaign.

England fourth Test squad versus Australia:

Joe Root (Yorkshire) captain

Jofra Archer (Sussex)

Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire)

Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire)

Rory Burns (Surrey)

Jos Buttler (Lancashire)

Sam Curran (Surrey)

Joe Denly (Kent)

Jack Leach (Somerset)

Craig Overton (Somerset)

Jason Roy (Surrey)

Ben Stokes (Durham)

Chris Woakes (Warwickshire)





Remaining Ashes fixtures:

Story continues

4th Specsavers Ashes Test match, England v Australia, 4-8 September 2019, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

5th Specsavers Ashes Test match, England v Australia, 12-16 September 2019, Kia Oval, London

Featured from our writers