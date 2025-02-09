Anderson and Northern Iowa defeat Illinois State 68-65

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Tytan Anderson scored 18 points and secured the victory with a layup with 47 seconds left as Northern Iowa knocked off Illinois State 68-65 on Saturday night.

Anderson added eight rebounds for the Panthers (16-9, 10-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Trey Campbell went 4 of 9 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range) to add 12 points. Jacob Hutson shot 4 of 9 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points.

The Redbirds (15-10, 7-7) were led by Johnny Kinziger, who recorded 16 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Caden Boser added 10 points for Illinois State. Jordan Davis finished with eight points.

Will Hornseth scored nine points in the first half and Northern Iowa went into halftime trailing 36-32. Anderson scored 12 points in the second half for Northern Iowa, including his game-winning shot in the final minute.

