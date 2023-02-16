Anderson impresses again and praise for Carrick – Thursday’s sporting social
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 16.
Cricket
James Anderson starred for England yet again.
Ohhhh @jimmy9 you beauty!!!
— Jonny Bairstow (@jbairstow21) February 16, 2023
Benjamin button is at it again
— Steven Finn (@finnysteve) February 16, 2023
Yorkshire revelled in the display of one of their own on the international stage.
The boy can bat 😮💨😮💨😮💨#YorkshireFamily | @Harry_Brook_88 pic.twitter.com/BSaRJIZgc4
— Yorkshire CCC (@YorkshireCCC) February 16, 2023
Football
Bukayo Saka kept hope.
Keep Believing 🙏🏿 #GodsChild pic.twitter.com/Zw81DkPGfh
— Bukayo Saka (@BukayoSaka87) February 16, 2023
John Terry praised Boro boss Michael Carrick.
What a great job Michael Carrick is doing at Middlesbrough 👏🏻Two great signings @Cameronarcher_ ⚽️⚽️ @AaronRamseyx 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/pnOcKdDkIk
— John Terry (@JohnTerry26) February 16, 2023
Terry also enjoyed some family time.
Family ⛷️ pic.twitter.com/6BIrWWSk6K
— John Terry (@JohnTerry26) February 16, 2023
Southampton did not want to let a big day for a club favourite pass unnoticed.
Happy birthday, Sir Rickie! 👑 pic.twitter.com/qmb3sUdbKk
— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) February 16, 2023
While Liverpool turned the clock back a year to a successful night in Europe.
A brilliant header from Bobby at the San Siro, #OnThisDay last year 🙌 pic.twitter.com/u9X5olgSDh
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 16, 2023
Rugby Union
Harlequins put two strong brothers through their paces.
🚴♂️ @stoltman_tom and @luke_stoltman are #ReadyToReign as they take on our assault bike challenge!
📺 Watch the full feature here: https://t.co/EWnL0p4T4D #Reign #MadeItReign #COYQ pic.twitter.com/xq3IUhqVxx
— Harlequins 🃏 (@Harlequins) February 16, 2023
Happy 28th birthday Ellis Genge.
𝐇𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐲 𝐛𝐢𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐝𝐚𝐲 @EllisGenge 🎂
Have a great day! pic.twitter.com/3Lixw7QxzM
— England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) February 16, 2023
Rugby League
Opening day protagonists Warrington looked forward to getting a new Super League campaign up and running.
𝐎𝐏𝐄𝐍𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐍𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐓!
Come on the Wire! 🐺 pic.twitter.com/SDYuGcVta1
— Warrington Wolves (@WarringtonRLFC) February 16, 2023
And their first night opponents, Leeds, were pretty excited about it too.
The day has finally arrived… our 2023 @SuperLeague season kicks off tonight!
🆚 @WarringtonRLFC ⏰ 8pm🏟️Halliwell Jones🏆 @SuperLeague Rd 1📺 @SkySports Main Event and Arena#SLWarLee pic.twitter.com/h5IyS1T8Q7
— Leeds Rhinos (@leedsrhinos) February 16, 2023
Formula One
Not a bad view for a ride.
Winter rides 🚲#VB77 @canyon_bikes 📷 @tiffanycromwell pic.twitter.com/bs1o4I0a7f
— Valtteri Bottas (@ValtteriBottas) February 15, 2023
George Russell celebrated his birthday.
Oh, and it was my 25th birthday today. Thanks for all the messages. ✌️ pic.twitter.com/FtWc766unJ
— George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) February 15, 2023
It was a momentous day for rookie Oscar Piastri.
A BIG moment. 🤩 The seat fit for @OscarPiastri's first-ever McLaren racing car. ✅ pic.twitter.com/ZYck7K7O9B
— McLaren (@McLarenF1) February 16, 2023
Mercedes gave away a trade secret.
Here's how we get those cool car shots you see in all the adverts. 🤯 Filming with the U-Crane. 📹 pic.twitter.com/adgJP6jFlJ
— Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) February 16, 2023
Darts
Michael van Gerwen was looking forward to playing in Glasgow.
See you all tonight, it is always an amazing atmosphere when we come and play in Scotland and I can’t wait to get back on the stage. Thank you for all the messages of support 💚💚 pic.twitter.com/4UvZjLhaoO
— Michael Van Gerwen (@MvG180) February 16, 2023
Athletics
KJT was seeking answers.
Is baked bean sauce the gravy of the full English breakfast?
— KJT (@JohnsonThompson) February 16, 2023