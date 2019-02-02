Anderson gets net call as Senators host Wings

The Ottawa Senators haven't had much success this season -- even less when playing in the second contest of back-to-back games.

The NHL-worst Senators will look to improve upon a dismal 2-6-2 mark in those tilts on Saturday when they host the Detroit Red Wings, who have won four of their past six games.

Ottawa (19-27-5) returned from its All-Star break and league-mandated bye by sputtering to a third straight loss in Friday's 5-3 setback to Pittsburgh.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Senators elected to give veteran goaltender Craig Anderson an additional day of rest and favorable surroundings for his next start, which is earmarked for Saturday against Detroit.

Anderson has turned aside 60 of 63 shots to win both encounters against the Red Wings this season, highlighted by denying both the speedy Andreas Athanasiou and Michael Rasmussen on third-period penalty shots in Ottawa's 2-1 home victory on Nov. 15.

Anderson, 37, has played significantly better at home this season, sporting an 11-6-2 record with a 3.09 goals-against average and .918 save percentage as opposed to a 3-9-1 mark with a 4.23 GAA and .888 save percentage on the road.

Anderson would benefit from a better start by his teammates, who did themselves no favors by surrendering the game's first three goals on Friday.

"We cleaned things up as we went, but it was too little, too late at the end of the day," said Bobby Ryan, who scored a power-play goal late in the second period. Ryan has 11 points (six goals, five assists) in his past 12 games.

Ottawa coach Guy Boucher expected his team to need a bit of time to work off the rust following its lengthy break.

"We're well aware that it takes usually a half of a game to get your timing and all that," Boucher said, via Postmedia.

Story continues

Ryan Dzingel had an assist on Ryan's 12th goal of the season, giving him 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) in his last 12 contests.

Mark Stone recorded his 300th career point with an assist on Mikkel Boedker's power-play goal in the third period. Stone scored one of his team-leading 22 goals in Ottawa's 4-2 win over Detroit on Dec. 14.

While the Senators haven't had much to cheer this season, Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill is also taking an optimistic view of the future despite his team's place in the standings with a record of 20-25-7.

"We got to keep playing good hockey and results will follow. Keep your focus," Blashill said on MLive.com. "... Just trying to get better every single day as a group, as individuals. Have a short memory. Once that game's over, you learn from it and move on."

Athanasiou capped a three-assist performance by setting up defenseman Danny DeKeyser's goal at 2:40 of overtime in Friday's 3-2 home win over Toronto.

Dylan Larkin has four goals and four assists in his last six games to boost his team-leading totals in goals (22) and points (49).

While Jimmy Howard turned aside 19 shots versus the Maple Leafs, Jonathan Bernier likely will get the nod in goal on Saturday. The 30-year-old Bernier, who has permitted 16 goals during a personal four-game losing skid, owns a 3-3-0 mark in seven career appearances versus Ottawa.

--Field Level Media