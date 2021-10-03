Anderson expected to start for Seattle against Los Angeles

Los Angeles Angels (76-85, fourth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (90-71, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Reid Detmers (1-3, 0.00 ERA) Mariners: Tyler Anderson (7-10, 4.46 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 134 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle and Los Angeles will square off on Sunday.

The Mariners are 46-34 on their home turf. Seattle has a collective batting average of .225 this season, led by Ty France with an average of .293.

The Angels have gone 36-43 away from home. Los Angeles hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .304 this season, led by Shohei Ohtani with a mark of .351.

The Mariners won the last meeting 6-4. Paul Sewald notched his 10th victory and Mitch Haniger went 4-for-5 with a home run and five RBIs for Seattle. Steve Cishek registered his second loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.P. Crawford leads the Mariners with 167 hits and has 52 RBIs.

Ohtani leads the Angels with 78 extra base hits and is slugging .582.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 8-2, .241 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Angels: 4-6, .234 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Joe Smith: (undisclosed), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Justin Dunn: (shoulder), Shed Long Jr.: (shin), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Evan White: (hip).

Angels: Kyle Tyler: (toe), Patrick Sandoval: (spine), Reid Detmers: (health protocols), Dylan Bundy: (shoulder), Jaime Barria: (shoulder), Luke Bard: (hip), Taylor Ward: (undisclosed), Justin Upton: (lumbar), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Jo Adell: (back), Anthony Rendon: (hip), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

