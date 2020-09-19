Anderson Cooper Shares The Sweetest Selfie With 5-Month-Old Son Wyatt

Wyatt sounds like as happy a baby as he looks

If there’s anything that can make us smile today it is this picture of Anderson Cooper and his son, Wyatt Morgan. Cooper shared the sweet selfie on social media and you’re going to want to jump through the screen to kiss his big baby belly.

“My son will be five months old in less than two weeks,” Cooper wrote. “He is such a happy baby even though he has started teething.” Cooper welcomed Wyatt via surrogate in April and has since blessed the world with pictures of the two of them together, each one more heart melting than the last.

In an interview with WSJ Magazine last month, Cooper opened up about how fatherhood has changed him. “It’s changed everything. I’ve often in my life felt like I was waiting for my actual life to begin — it’s obviously ridiculous because I’m 53 years old — but… I’ve been very focused on getting to some place, getting a story,” he said. “Because I’m focused on him, it gives an order to everything.”

He continued: “I used to be a late riser because I work nights. But since I had a son, I pretty much wake up at seven. I don’t use an alarm anymore because I guess I’m just naturally getting up. My whole motivation in the morning is to be there when my son wakes up because it is the greatest moment of my day.”

Cooper added in his Instagram post that his son is a big fan of books (and so is dad). “He loves being read to and so far Dr. Seuss is his favorite, particularly One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish,” he wrote. “OK, that’s my favorite, but he does seem to like it a lot.”

When Cooper originally announced his birth, the CNN news anchor explained how he named Wyatt after his dad, who passed away when he was just 10 years old. “I hope I can be as good a dad as he was,” he said. “My son’s middle name is Morgan. It’s a family name on my mom’s side. I know my mom and dad liked the name Morgan because I recently found a list they made 52 years ago when they were trying to think of names for me. Wyatt Morgan Cooper. My son.”

He also explained what it means for his to have a son of his own. “As a gay kid, I never thought it would be possible to have a child,” he said. “And I’m grateful for all those who have paved the way.”

Please keep sharing more pictures like this. This is the joy we all need right now.

See the original article on ScaryMommy.com