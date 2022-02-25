Anderson Cooper Says 'There's Nothing Better' Than Being Home with His Sons on Paternity Leave

Vanessa Etienne
·2 min read
Anderson Cooper&#39;s kids on Live with Kelly and Ryan
Anderson Cooper's kids on Live with Kelly and Ryan

ABC

Anderson Cooper is soaking up every moment of paternity leave.

The Anderson Cooper 360 host, 54, appeared on Friday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan where he discussed how there's "nothing better" than having time off from work since welcoming his second child, baby boy Sebastian Luke.

"It's great to be able to come home and decompress," he explained to co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. "Obviously my kids are asleep but I've taken the last couple of weeks off, it's the longest I've been off, almost three weeks. I've never taken three weeks off before and it's just been so amazing."

"And every night to be able to feed Wyatt and give him his milk, he falls asleep on my chest and there's nothing better," Cooper added. "I'm usually on the air at nighttime. I miss all the bedtimes. So weekends I can do it, but to be able to do it for three weeks in a row, it's just the greatest. Nothing better."

RELATED: Anderson Cooper Reveals Ex Benjamin Maisani Is Adopting Son Wyatt: 'We're a Family'

The longtime CNN anchor announced his exciting baby news on his show earlier this month, sharing of a photo of son Wyatt Morgan, 21 months, and saying, "If he looks particularly happy in this picture, it's because he now has a baby brother."

"His name is Sebastian, and I would like you to meet him," Cooper continued, introducing his adorable new son to the world.

"This is Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper. He was 6.8 pounds at birth and he was healthy and happy and even his occasional hiccups, are to me, adorable," he added. "He mostly just sleeps and eats and certainly poops, but he already seems like a wise and thoughtful little chap."

Cooper revealed both Wyatt and Sebastian are being raised by him and his "best friend and former partner," Benjamin Maisani.

RELATED VIDEO: Anderson Cooper Announces the Birth of His Second Baby, Reveals Benjamin Maisani Is Adopting Son Wyatt

"Wyatt calls me 'Daddy' and Benjamin 'Papa,' " he said. "We're a family. Benjamin is also in the process of adopting Wyatt, whose last name will be changed to Maisani-Cooper as well."

At the time, Cooper also announced he would be taking the next couple of weeks off to focus on his family, and enjoying spending time with his two sons: "I wish you all love and laughter, good thoughts, and happy days."

"I'm definitely calmer than I was the first time," Cooper told CNN news anchor John Berman after his surprise baby announcement. "He's doing great and he's just so adorable. He's got a lot more hair than Wyatt had when he was born, and he's just incredible."

