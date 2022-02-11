Anderson Cooper Reveals Ex Benjamin Maisani Is Adopting Son Wyatt: 'We're a Family'

Anderson Cooper

Anderson Cooper and his former partner Benjamin Maisani are not letting the end of their romantic relationship impact their sweet family dynamic.

While announcing the birth of his second son, Sebastian Luke, the CNN news anchor, 54, revealed during Anderson Cooper 360° Thursday that Maisani is adopting Cooper's older son Wyatt, 21 months.

"We're a family. Benjamin is also in the process of adopting Wyatt, who's last name will be changed to Maisani-Cooper as well," the longtime news anchor said on the show, calling Maisani his "best friend."

He also noted that, "Wyatt calls me 'Daddy' and Benjamin 'Papa.' "

Cooper explained that he and Maisani will raise the two boys together after formally introducing the family's new addition.

"This is Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper. He was 6.8 lbs. at birth and he's healthy and happy and even his occasional hiccups, are to me, adorable," Cooper said, sharing that the newborn was welcomed via surrogate.

"He mostly just sleeps and eats and certainly poops, but he already seems like a wise and thoughtful little chap."

Although Cooper announced the end of his and Maisani's romantic relationship in 2018, the pair has remained close. Maisani was also in the delivery room during Wyatt's birth in 2020.

Speaking with PEOPLE in September last year, the CNN star opened up about co-parenting with his ex, saying, "It's awesome. It's probably an unusual setup, but I knew he would be a great dad, and he is. We're exes, but we're family to each other, and we love each other as family and as co-parents."

"There's the usual bickering that any two people have when there's a kid involved, like what time should he go to swimming class, or should he wear the overalls, or whatever," Cooper admitted, adding, "we get along great."

"I've always believed that if you've been with somebody and that ends, in terms of an intimate relationship, if you love somebody, there's no reason why that love shouldn't continue," he said.