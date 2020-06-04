Anderson Cooper Dismantles Kayleigh McEnany’s ‘Like Churchill’ Defense Of Trump

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Wednesday likened President Donald Trump’s church photo-op stunt to the symbolic images of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill inspecting the rubble of buildings bombed during World War II.

And CNN’s Anderson Cooper was not having the comparison.

Peaceful protesters were on Monday cleared from around St. John’s Episcopal Church, near the White House, by federal authorities using tear gas so Trump could pose with a Bible as a purported show of strength amid the protests that have erupted following the death of George Floyd.

McEnany claimed during a White House briefing Wednesday that Trump had “wanted to send a very powerful message that we will not be overcome by looting, by rioting, by burning, this is not what defines America” and that the stunt was “a very important moment” to show “resilience,” as other presidents and world leaders have previously done.

“Like Churchill, we saw him inspecting the bombing damage, it sent a powerful message of leadership to the British people,” she claimed.

Cooper acknowledged Trump and Churchill were both children of privilege who led their respective countries.

But, for the host of “Anderson Cooper 360,” there the likeness ended.

Cooper noted how Churchill saw combat, was a prisoner of war, wrote books and “one of the greatest orators in modern times.”

Trump? Not so much.

“Burned out church, a Bible in his hand, the country divided, and he couldn’t think of anything to say except to ask a bunch of other white guys to stand around him and just take a picture.”

"Burned out church, a Bible in his hand, the country divided, and he couldn't think of anything to say except to ask a bunch of other white guys…to stand around him and just take a picture," says @andersoncooper, on the WH comparison of Pres. Trump to Winston Churchill. pic.twitter.com/I4JVRqEfkR — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) June 4, 2020

