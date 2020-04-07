Anderson Cooper Reveals Why Donald Trump Keeps ‘Hijacking’ Coronavirus Briefings

Anderson Cooper on Monday tore into Donald Trump for “hijacking” the White House’s coronavirus task force briefings, accusing the president of using them as a campaign platform ahead of the 2020 election.

Trump was also determined to “rewrite the history of his early and reprehensibly irresponsible response to this virus” at the daily press conferences, said the host of CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360°.”

Trump downplayed the threat posed by the contagion for weeks, initially suggesting its spread may be stopped by warm weather. His administration has since been criticized over its delayed and haphazard federal response.

More than 1.3 million people worldwide have now been sickened by the virus. It has killed upwards of 74,000. The U.S., which is now the epicenter of the pandemic, has more than 367,000 confirmed cases. Nationwide, it has killed almost 11,000 people.

“What the president showed us today is what the nation’s top scientists have to deal with every day,” said Cooper, who claimed Trump was using the briefings as a “re-election platform” and “an opportunity to lie, to deflect, to attack, to bully and cover up his own deadly dismissals of the virus for crucial weeks.”

Check out the segment here:

