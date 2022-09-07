Anderson Cooper To Debut CNN Podcast Exploring Loss And Grief

Anderson Cooper will debut a new CNN Audio podcast that will be devoted to exploring loss and grief.

All There Is with Anderson Cooper will premiere on Sept. 14.

According to the network, Cooper began recording the podcast alone during his final weeks packing up the apartment of his mother Gloria Vanderbilt. He found unopened boxes belonging to his late father and brother, and overwhelmed by the experience, he began to record intimate conversations with others about coping with grief. Among those who share their experiences are Stephen Colbert, Molly Shannon and Laurie Anderson.

In a statement, Cooper said, “I’ve often felt isolated and alone in grief and yet it is something all of us will experience in our lives. It’s helped me tremendously to hear from others on how they move forward in the face of loss, and I hope it helps listeners of this podcast as well.”

New episodes will be available on Wednesdays and will be available on Apple Podcasts.

Cooper previously hosted a parenting series for CNN+, the short-lived subscription service.

Cooper’s podcast will join others produced by CNN Audio, including Chasing Life with Dr. Sanjay Gupta and The Axe Files with David Axelrod and Silence is Not an Option with Don Lemon.

