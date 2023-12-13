Anderson Cooper Bursts Into Giggles On Andy Cohen's Show And We Can't Stop Watching

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper gave Gayle King ― and television viewers ― a cheeky reminder of the no-holds-barred nature of their friendship this week as they gear up for the seventh edition of their New Year’s Eve special on CNN.

Cooper couldn’t control his laughter when he appeared on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live” Monday night alongside King, and Cohen fielded a question from the audience about whether King would ever indulge in sativa edibles with him and her best friend, Oprah Winfrey.

Ever the seasoned journalist, King quickly turned the question around to Cohen, and asked: “Have you ever had edibles?”

The apparent lack of irony in King’s inquiry prompted Cohen, whose recreational use of marijuana is well-established, to chuckle in response. However, the host’s laughter was quickly drowned out by Cooper’s seemingly unstoppable giggles.

Catch a clip of Gayle King and Anderson Cooper on “Watch What Happens Live” below:

“Do you mean like this hour?” he quipped.

King then asked if Cooper had ever partaken in edibles, to which Cohen interjected: “I’ve given him some occasionally. It’s not really his thing.”

The subject of edibles came up nearly a year ago during Cohen and Cooper’s 2022 New Year’s Eve broadcast, during which the two men had been banned from drinking alcohol.

When Cooper asked if he’d make it to midnight sober, Cohen fessed up to having “a pocket full of edibles,” though it wasn’t clear if any were consumed before going on-air.

From left: Andy Cohen, Gayle King and Anderson Cooper on the Dec. 12 installment of Bravo's "Watch What Happens Live."

