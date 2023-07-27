Anderson Cooper Asks for Help Finding Toddler's 'Favorite' Stuffed Animal After Toy Goes Missing

"I spent days online looking through Google Images at every little brown bear," the CNN host said

Anderson Cooper is on the hunt for his son's missing teddy bear.

While guest co-hosting an episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, the CNN host, 56, tells Mark Consuelos, 52, that his little boy's favorite toy had gone missing.

"These last two weeks, I must say, we've had something of an emergency, which is my son Wyatt, who is about 3 and 3 months old, he lost his favorite toy. He lost the toy, a little brown bear."

"What does he call?" Consuelos says before getting cut off by Cooper who responds, "Brown bear."

"Not very creative maybe but it's a little brown bear," Anderson says. "Brown Bear has been with him from the beginning, somebody sent it to us early on. I smartly cut off the tag because I don't like tags, and Wyatt doesn't like tags either."

"But I just wanted to show you in case anybody out there has found Brown Bear. This is Brown Bear," Cooper tells the audience as he holds up a picture of a well-loved, stuffed brown bear plush.

"It kind of looks like Snuffleupagus, the wooly mammoth" Consuelos remarks.

"Well he's had his ears chewed off by Wyatt. He's been hugged so much that his fur is all matted," Cooper explains. "Somewhere it was lost between New York City and somewhere, maybe in Connecticut. Unclear where."

LiveKellyandMark/YouTube

"But if anybody happens to know who manufactures Brown Bear, I went online, I spent days online looking through Google Images at every little brown bear," the TV host reveals. "I googled small brown bear, little brown bear, big brown bear. I've looked at thousands of brown bears."

"And?" Consuelos asks.

"Nothing. Can't find it. This is the closest I came," he says, holding up another picture of a different bear. "But I don't think that's him."

"He's not going to like that. He's not going to go for that. Is he upset about it?" Consuelos asks Cooper.

"It's hard to really give a proper ID as I was informed by the police department when I spoke to them about this," Cooper jokes. "No, I didn't, I didn't waste police resources on this. But because the fur is so matted, it's hard to know what he originally looked like, you know? By the way, even if I was able to get a new one, I would have to chew on the ears and matt it up, which I'm totally willing to do."

Anderson Cooper/Instagram

"Listen, our viewers out there, if you have any leads, please write in," Consuelos tells the audience. "We need to send Wyatt his brown bear back. Is he upset about it?"

"Literally this morning when I went to get him, as he has done every morning for the last two weeks, the first thing he says is, 'Where's Brown Bear?' " Cooper shares.

Anderson Cooper/Instagram

Later in the episode, Consuelos and Cooper receive comments from viewers who'd been watching the story live. After seeing and comparing a few pictures, the two determined that Brown Bear was still at large.

"But if anyone finds it, please reach out to me either here or on Instagram, @andersoncooper," Cooper says.

