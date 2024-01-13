Anderson Cooper amusingly tries to identify NFL teams by logos ahead of wild-card games

CNN political commentator and anchor of Anderson Cooper 360 is always up to date with current events happening worldwide. Still, when it comes to the NFL playoffs, Cooper leaves that commentary to the professionals.

In a segment of Anderson Cooper 360, CNN senior data analyst Harry Enten quizzes Anderson Cooper on NFL team logos ahead of the Saturday wild card games which makes for a hilarious video.

When Enten showed Cooper the logos of the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans and asked him to identify them, Cooper initially mistook the Texans for the Buffalo Bills.

Cooper gave another solid attempt and guessed the Texans could be the fighting Toros and the Browns could be Princeton.

Anderson Cooper's guesses were very interesting

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 26: Anderson Cooper visits SiriusXM's 'The Howard Stern Show' at SiriusXM Studios on September 26, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Enten gave in and told him the correct team names and gave Cooper another wild card matchup with the Los Angeles Rams and the Detroit Lions logo to guess.

Cooper made his first guess by suggesting the LA Rockets as the team’s name. However, Cooper quickly realized his mistake and switched to the LA Galaxy and the Blue Lions. Unfortunately, the LA Galaxy is a professional soccer team, which meant it was not the answer Enten was looking for. Nevertheless, Cooper was on the right track as he got the 'Lions' part correct. On his second attempt, he correctly guessed the Detroit Lions as the team’s name.

Cooper shared a story about his experience at a Chicago airport over the weekend. Cooper bought a sports hat with a logo he didn't recognize as a disguise and not draw attention to himself on his journey home and was relieved that he made a mistake after people started expressing their disapproval.

Despite his lack of understanding of why they were upset, Cooper learned a valuable lesson not to buy hats with ‘characters’ he didn’t know. Cooper was shown the logos for the next wild-card matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys and recognized the logo of the Green Bay Packers and Enten explained to him to never wear a Green Bay Packer hat in Chicago.

NFL: What NFL games are on this weekend? Full Saturday wild card schedule

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Anderson Cooper attempts to guess NFL teams by their logos