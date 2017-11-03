Anderson, Bjorkstrand lead Blue Jackets past Panthers 7-3

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) -- The Columbus Blue Jackets finally got their power play rolling again.

Oliver Bjorkstrand had two goals, including the tiebreaker with the man advantage, and Josh Anderson also scored twice to lift the Blue Jackets over the Florida Panthers 7-3 on Thursday night.

Bjorkstrand's power-play goal was the first on the road in 15 tries this season for Columbus, which entered 3 for 35 on the power play.

Boone Jenner added a power-play goal in the third, and Tyler Motte and Markus Hannikainen also scored for the Blue Jackets. Sergei Bobrovsky made 31 saves.

The seven goals were a season-high for Columbus, which won for the eighth time in 11 games.

Vincent Trocheck had a goal and two assists for the Panthers. Ian McCoshen and Mark Pysyk also scored.

James Reimer allowed four goals on 19 shots before being replaced by Antti Niemi at 10:46 of the second period. Niemi stopped 18 shots.

After Trocheck's short-handed goal tied the score 3-all at 8:43 of the second, the Blue Jackets reclaimed the lead 28 seconds later on the power-play goal by Bjorkstrand when his shot went into the top of the net. Reimer was replaced by Niemi after that.

''They tied the game up on a shorty and we needed a goal,'' Bjorkstrand said. ''It was nice on the power play to get the puck in the net.''

From there, the Panthers didn't score again and the Blue Jackets poured it on.

''We didn't panic when they came back there,'' Anderson said. ''We just stepped on the gas a little bit and fired more pucks to the net and got a couple. Our power play's been struggling. It was nice to get that one by Borky.''

The Panthers lost their third straight and have given up 15 goals in their past two games.

''We battle back, tie the game up, but it just seems that every time we get to that spot the lapse ends up in the back of our net,'' coach Bob Boughner said. ''Can't feel sorry for ourselves. We've got to get out of it together. It's not happening.''