Marner finds his jump, Maple Leafs hand Kings first regulation-time loss

TORONTO — Matt Martin thinks his offensive statistics might skyrocket just by having a new linemate.

Mitch Marner played on Toronto's fourth line for the third straight game and set up two goals, including one from Martin, as the Maple Leafs handed the Los Angeles Kings their first regulation-time loss of the season with a 3-2 victory on Monday.

"He's one of the elite playmakers in the league so it's a good opportunity for me and (Dominic Moore) right now to try and get some offence," said Martin.

"We'll ride this as long as we can."

Marner struggled to produce early in the season with his regular linemates Tyler Bozak and James van Riemsdyk after scoring 19 goals and 61 points in 77 games as a rookie, leading to him being replaced on Toronto's second line by Connor Brown.

He entered Monday with just one goal in eight games but was Toronto's best player against the Kings, according to his coach.

"We need him to be a star, we think he's a star," said Mike Babcock.

"The NHL is a hard league when it doesn't go your way and the other thing about the league is when someone gets in your spot and they play real good, that makes it hard for you. I thought he was excellent tonight, I thought that line was good, I thought Matt Martin was a good player for us."

Marner's effort led to the game's opening goal 5:46 into the contest.

He curled behind the net before teeing up Polak for a one-timer from the blue line that Martin deflected past Jonathan Quick from the top of the crease.

"Everyone is scared of (Martin) when that guy’s coming full speed at you on the forecheck," said Marner.

"We kind of talked about that before the game, just let him be the animal he is in deep. It worked out. He made some great plays out there to get me the puck and it went our way."