Andersen flirting with another slow October as Leafs lose to Senators 5-3

TORONTO — After slow starts the past two NHL seasons, Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen is hoping this October is different.

On Saturday night, however, things didn't go according to plan.

Andersen gave up four goals on 23 shots as the Maple Leafs lost to the Ottawa Senators 5-3. Particularly alarming was that Andersen gave up three goals on the first nine shots from a Senators team in full rebuild mode after trading all-star defenceman Erik Karlsson in the off-season.

The 29-year-old looked sharper in the second half of the game, making some key saves, but gave up the eventual winner to Thomas Chabot 1:42 into the third period as the defenceman threaded the puck between Toronto defenders before snapping the puck past Andersen.

"Obviously, tonight didn't go the way I wanted it," said Andersen. "I tried to battle back after the goals and make some saves, just tried to keep it within one. Could've been better but I'll keep learning and move on from this."

Andersen had a 7-6-0 record with a .895 save percentage in the first 30 days last season, including five games where he allowed five or more goals. In October of 2016, he split time with Jhonas Enroth in Toronto's net, earning a 2-2-3 record with a .876 save percentage.

Asked if Andersen would dwell on Saturday's loss, teammate Auston Matthews was succinct: "Yeah, no."

Andersen was more philosophical, however.

"Just keep at it. Just keep doing what I'm doing. I think I've done pretty well so far, to this point," said Andersen. "Some nights you're going to see things go this way and you've just got to keep staying with it and keep doing what you've practised and all will be good."

After two games this season, Andersen is 1-1 thanks to the Maple Leafs' 3-2 overtime win over Montreal on Wednesday. He has a 3.05 goals-against average and an .895 save percentage. It's expected Garret Sparks will start on Sunday as Toronto visits the Chicago Blackhawks.

"I thought he was pretty good Game 1 and then tonight didn't go his way," said Maple Leafs head coach Mike Babcock. "Our record's probably what we deserve but they should've probably been in a different order.

"The one thing about his game is you're in it together, all the time. We've all got to be better if we're going to have success."

Trailing 4-3 late in the third period, Babcock pulled Andersen in favour of a sixth attacker. The gambit didn't pay off with Mark Stone putting the puck into the empty net.

"It's a good roll of the dice, when you score," said Babcock. "I didn't think that we were that dangerous 6-on-5, so we'll have to clean that up a little bit but we're doing what you can to make it happen."

John Chidley-Hill, The Canadian Press