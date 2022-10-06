Anderlecht vs West Ham live stream: How can I watch Europa Conference League game live on TV in UK today?

West Ham travel to Anderlecht in Europa Conference League this evening, with the continental stage offering a boost for the team during what has otherwise been a difficult season.

While the win over Wolves will have raised morale, David Moyes’ side seem a different beast in Europe and sit top a Group B.

A trip to Belgium looks like one of the hardest tasks remaining in their quest to get out the group stages, though the manner in which they’ve approached the Europa Conference League should give West Ham plenty of confidence.

The first competitive meeting between the two, a win would only increase West Ham’s momentum.

Here’s how to watch the action.

Where to watch Anderlecht vs West Ham

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be broadcast live on BT Sport 2, with coverage beginning at 5:15pm.

Live streamBT Sport subscribers will also have access to a live stream online via the BT Sport app or website.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated live match blog.

