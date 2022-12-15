Andalusite Market to Exhibit a Noteworthy Growth of USD 391.80 Million by 2029, Size, Share, Growth, Demand, Drivers, Revenue Forecast and Opportunity Analysis

Data Bridge Market Research
·10 min read
Data Bridge Market Research
Data Bridge Market Research

Refractories are highly used in blast furnaces during the manufacture of steel due to its unique properties such as the capability to withstand high thermal conductivity and temperature.

Johannesburg, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market Research completed a qualitative study titled "Andalusite Market" with 100+ market data tables, pie charts, graphs, and figures spread across Pages and an easy-to-grasp full analysis. The Andalusite report acts as a confirmed source of information to offer a telescopic view of the current market trends, situations, opportunities, and status. A genius team along with project managers serves the clients on every strategic aspect including product development, key areas of development, application modeling, use of technologies, acquisition strategies, and exploring niche growth opportunities and new markets. Moreover, this Andalusite market report also provides strategic profiling of key players in the Andalusite industry, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the andalusite glass market is expected to undergo a CAGR of 7.80% during the forecast period. This indicates that the market value, which was USD 214.84 million in 2021, would rocket up to USD 391.80 million by 2029.  In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include in-depth expert analysis, geographically represented company-wise production and capacity, network layouts of distributors and partners, detailed and updated price trend analysis and deficit analysis of supply chain and demand.

Get a PDF Sample of the Andalusite Industry @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-andalusite-market

Andalusite is a rock-forming aluminum mineral that belongs to the sillimanite family. It is a polymorph of two minerals, sillimanite and kyanite, found in metamorphic rocks. The chemical composition of andalusite is similar to kyanite and sillimanite. It is formed under low and high temperatures and converts to sillimanite or kyanite at different temperature-pressure regimes. Andalusite is formed by regional metamorphism of shale. It is found in schist and gneiss at convergent plate boundaries, where rocks are exposed to the low pressure and high temperature.

The andalusite market has witnessed substantial growth due to factors such as increasing demand for cast metal products from the automotive industry.  According to the Foundry Informatics Centre, the global casting manufacture augmented by approximately 5.3% from 2017 to 2018, which is expected to increase the demand for andalusite. The “refractories” is the fastest growing application segment due to the growing demand of refractories in the steel industry during forecast period.

Fundamental Aim of Andalusite Market Report

In the Andalusite Industry, every company has goals, but this report focus in on the most important ones, allowing you to gain insight into the competition, the future of the market, potential new products, and other useful information that can boost your sales significantly.

  • Major alterations to the Andalusite Market in the near future.

  • Notable Market rivals around the world.

  • The Andalusite Market's Future Scope and Product Outlook

  • Future-promising emerging markets.

  • The Market Presents Difficult Challenges and Threats.

  • Sales data and profiles of the world's leading Andalusite manufacturers

The Andalusite Market is Dominated by Firms Such as

  • Imerys (U.S.)

  • Resco Products (U.S.)

  • Anglovaal Group (South Africa)

  • Andalucita S.A, (Spain)

  • LKAB Minerals AB (Sweden)

  • Latin Resources (Australia)

Download the Complete Research Study Here in PDF Format @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-andalusite-market

Critical Insights Related to the Andalusite Included in the Report:

  • Exclusive graphics and Illustrative SWOT analysis of some of the leading companies in this market

  • Value chain analysis of prominent players in the market

  • Current trends influencing the dynamics of this market across various geographies

  • Recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships

  • Revenue growth of this industry over the forecast period

  • Marketing strategy study and growth trends

  • Growth driven factor analysis

  • Emerging recess segments and region-wise market

  • An empirical evaluation of the curve of this market

  • Ancient, Present, and Probable scope of the market from both prospect value and volume

Opportunities for Key Players:

  • Growing demand of andalusite of steel and iron industry

The primary material for operations in the iron and steel industries is andalusite. Such as, these industry using andalusite for heat control in the process during the manufacturing of steel and iron. Moreover, the Iron and steel industry also needs andalusite for other applications. For instance, used for transporting and holding metal and slag; internal linings are necessary in furnaces used in manufacturing steel and iron, vessels furnaces used for heating steel before further processing, and in the flues or stacks through which hot gases are conducted. These are some reasons why the demand for andalusite in steel and iron industry increases and creates immense opportunities for the growth of the andalusite market

Moreover, increasing demand for glass plants will drive the growth of the market. Also, increasing glass production in developed and developing countries will drive the growth rate and revenue of the andalusite market and further create growth opportunities for the andalusite market during forecast period of 2022-2029.

Key Market Segments Covered in Andalusite Industry Research

By Type

  • Pink

  • Grey

  • Yellow

  • Green

  • Violet

By Application

  • Foundry

  • Kiln Furniture

 By End User

  • Steel Industries

  • Glass Industries

  • Aluminium Industries

  • Cement Industries

Key Growth Drivers:

  • High usage of andalusite  in refractories

Refractories are highly used in blast furnaces during the manufacture of steel due to its unique properties such as the capability to withstand high thermal conductivity and temperature. Also, the phenomenal properties of andalusite such as low porosity, volume stability, high thermal shock and creep and chemical resistance along with the high level of purity which make it appropriate for use in the manufacturing of refractories. The rising demand for andalusite in refactories is expected to boost the market's growth rate.

  • Growth and expansion of construction industry

Growth and expansion in the construction industry owing to increasing population and rapid urbanization is projected to drive the demand for the steel. This is anticipated to drive the growth of the refectory market. Growing demand for refractories is expected to drive the need for the andalusite during the forecast period.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-andalusite-market

Andalusite Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the andalusite market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific dominates the andalusite market in terms of revenue and market share due to the increasing demand for refractories in this region and with developing countries including India and China.

North America will continue to project the highest compound annual growth rate during the forecast period of 2022-2029 due to the increasing demand of andalusite in steel and foundry industries. high investments by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the U.S. and positive growth in the manufacture of lightweight vehicles in Mexico are anticipated to increase the demand for metal casting in this region.

This Market Intelligence Report Analyses Some of the Most Crucial Concerns:

  • How will the major segments of this international market develop over the next few years?

  • Who are the major players that will dominate the market in the future?

  • When it comes to this industry, who are the top suppliers and producers?

  • How have the most successful companies in the industry planned for future growth and expansion?

  • In what sectors might we expect to see the greatest increase in demand over the coming years?

  • How many distinct subsets of buyers make up this market?

  • Which regional powerhouse do you foresee as becoming the largest player in the international market?

  • Does a new coronavirus pandemic have any consequences?

  • In what ways are established actors stymied by the entry of newcomers, and how may they be overcome?

Table of Contents:

  1. Introduction

  2. Market Segmentation

  3. Executive Summary

  4. Premium Insights

  5. Global Andalusite Market: Regulations

  6. Market Overview

  7. Global Andalusite Market, By Type

  8. Global Andalusite Market, By Application

  9. Global Andalusite Market, By End User

  10. Global Andalusite Market, By Region

  11. Global Andalusite Market: Company Landscape

  12. SWOT Analyses

  13. Company Profile

  14. Questionnaires

  15. Related Reports

Get the Full Table of Contents @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-andalusite-market

Explore More Reports:

  • Waste Heat Recovery System Market, By Application (Preheating, Steam & Electricity Generation, Recuperators, Regenerators, Rotary Heat Exchangers, Heat Pumps, Economizers, Other Application), End-User Industry (Petroleum Refining, Meta Production, Cement, Chemical, Paper & Pulp, Others), Temperature (<230 °C, 230-650 °C, >650 °C), Technology (Complete Closed Loop Systems, Combustion Air Preheat Systems, High Particulate Systems), Type (Gas and Diesel Cogeneration Systems, Boiler Exhaust Stack Economizer Systems, Fume Incineration Systems) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-waste-heat-recovery-system-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us:

Data Bridge Market Research
US: +1 888 387 2818
UK: +44 208 089 1725
Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475
Email:- corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com


Latest Stories

  • Jets move Wilson up to No. 2 QB, still expect White to start

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is moving up on the New York Jets' quarterback depth chart this week. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday the benched former starter is being promoted from No. 3 to the backup behind current starter Mike White, who is dealing with a rib injury but is expected to make his fourth straight start Sunday against the Detroit Lions. “Zach's been doing a great job,” Saleh said. “He has been deliberate in his approach over the last three weeks. He's been holding h

  • Women's hockey league plans to double salary cap to $1.5M US

    The Premier Hockey Federation is doubling down on women's hockey by announcing plans to increase its salary cap to $1.5 million US per team for the 2023-24 season in an aggressive bid to deepen its talent pool by offering players an opportunity to earn a living wage. The increase, announced Wednesday morning, will double each team's current cap of $750,000 this season, and is part of an overall $25 million, three-year commitment approved by the league's board of governors 11 months ago. The PHF

  • Stars win in OT again, 3-2 over Detroit on Lundkvist winner

    DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars got another late overtime goal, this one from rookie defenseman Nils Lundkvist to beat the Detroit Red Wings. After losing their first five games this season that went past regulation, the Stars have won in the final half-minute of overtime in back-to-back games that were played in less than 48 hours. Lundkvist scored with 30.6 seconds left Saturday for a 3-2 win. “We lost the opening draw and didn’t touch the puck for the first three minutes again. But I just thin

  • Veteran midfielder Jonathan Osorio signs new three-year contract to stay in Toronto

    TORONTO — Veteran midfielder Jonathan Osorio has elected to stay in Toronto, rather than test the waters abroad. Osorio, whose contract with Toronto FC had expired, has signed a new three-year contract plus a 2026 option with Toronto, using targeted allocation money. The 30-year-old will be entering his 11th season in TFC colours next year. The targeted allocation money allows the club to buy down the salary cap charge for an existing player providing he earns more than the maximum salary budget

  • Williamson scores 35 again, Pelicans top Suns 129-124 in OT

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 35 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the short-handed Phoenix Suns 129-124 in overtime Sunday for their seventh straight victory. CJ McCollum added 29 for the Pelicans, who beat the Suns — playing without star guard Devin Booker because of tightness in his left hamstring — for the second time in three days and won for the 12th time in their last 14 games as they've surged to the Western Conference lead. Deandre Ayton had 28 points and 12 rebounds

  • AP source: Pistons' Cunningham to have season-ending surgery

    Detroit guard Cade Cunningham is planning to have season-ending surgery to repair his left shin, a person with knowledge of the situation said Monday. The No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft is expected to be ready for the start of training camp next season, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither Cunningham nor the team announced the plans for surgery publicly. ESPN first reported that Cunningham would be having the season-ending procedure. Cunningh

  • Falcons release RB Williams after injury-shortened season

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday released running back Damien Williams, the veteran who never returned after a rib injury in his first game with the team. The release of Williams came one day after coach Arthur Smith announced rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder will start in Sunday's game at New Orleans. Marcus Mariota has been benched, leaving his status for the remainder of the season uncertain. Smith said the switch to Ridder was performance based, but added Mariota is

  • AFC-leading Bills overcome elements, beat White, Jets 20-12

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score on consecutive possessions and the Buffalo Bills persevered through wet, chilly and windy conditions to beat a banged-up Mike White and the AFC East-rival New York Jets 20-12 on Sunday. Allen’s 24-yard touchdown pass to Knox in the closing minute of the second quarter led to Buffalo scoring on four consecutive drives, capped by a pair of field goals by Tyler Bass, including a 49-yarder. The AFC-leading Bills (10-3) w

  • LeVert scores 22 points, Cavaliers beat Thunder 110-102

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Caris LeVert scored 22 points, Evan Mobley had 21 points and 12 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers never trailed in a 110-102 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night. Jarrett Allen had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Darius Garland added 13 points and eight assists for Cleveland, which is an NBA-best 12-2 at home. All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell missed his second straight game with a sore right lower leg. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the third-leading scorer in the

  • Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury wins dual moguls gold in Sweden

    Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury won the dual moguls final at a World Cup event in Idre Fjäll, Sweden, on Sunday, a day after taking silver in moguls. The 30-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., captured the gold medal by scoring 19.00 in the final, beating Swedish freestyler Filip Gravenfors, who posted a score of 16.00. The Swede beat Kingsbury to the finish line, but the judges awarded the Canadian more points. "[Gravenfors is] really fast. Filip really challenged me. I did well in the middle section

  • Steelers' Pickett exits, returns, then placed in protocol

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he didn't know “the details regarding the sequence” that led to rookie quarterback Kenny Picket initially being cleared to play before being put into concussion protocol during a 16-14 loss to Baltimore on Sunday. Pickett was shaken up after getting sacked by Baltimore linebacker Roquan Smith at the end of Pittsburgh's first drive. He was evaluated by medical personnel and cleared to return, playing one more series before being ruled o

  • At 41, Craig Anderson is doing what few goalies have done in NHL history

    At 41-years-old, Craig Anderson is defying Father Time with strong play for the Buffalo Sabres. But how does he stack up with other goalies that starred over the age of 40 in NHL history?

  • Rantanen scores 3rd in OT, Avalanche rally past Blues 3-2

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored in the final seconds of regulation and the first minute of overtime to complete his fifth career hat trick and give the Colorado Avalanche a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday. “We’re missing a lot of guys, a lot of veteran guys, especially up front,” Rantanen said. “I try to do my best, and even little bit more, in this situation. We need a lot to win games, and tonight was one of those.” Rantanen's second goal of the game came with nine seconds le

  • Celtics blow big lead, rally back, beat Lakers 122-118 in OT

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 44 points, Jaylen Brown added five of his 25 in overtime, and the Boston Celtics blew a 20-point lead in the second half before rallying from a late 13-point deficit for a thrilling 122-118 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. Marcus Smart hit four 3-pointers and scored 18 points for the NBA-leading Celtics, who wrapped up their six-game trip by avoiding their first three-game losing streak of the season. Anthony Davis had 37 points and 12

  • Federal government commits $2.4 million in crisis money to athletes' mental health

    Canada's sports minister has committed $2.4 million in crisis funding for athletes' mental health. Pascale St-Onge announced Monday in Montreal the money will support crisis care, education and training for Olympic and Paralympic athletes and coaches. A wave of active and retired athletes have pointed to abusive and toxic environments in Canadian high-performance sport. They've demanded culture change from the system and their federations, and there have also been calls for a national inquiry in

  • Nationals announce 2-year deal with RHP Trevor Williams

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals finalized a two-year contract Saturday, giving the rebuilding club a right-handed pitcher with experience as a starter and reliever. Williams, who turns 31 in April, was a free agent after pitching for the New York Mets last season, going 3-5 with a 3.21 ERA and one save in 30 appearances — nine as a starter and 21 out of the bullpen. On Nov. 25, the day after Thanksgiving, Williams tweeted: “BLACK FRIDAY FREE AGENT SALE! TODAY ONLY!

  • Thompson scores 34, Warriors beat Celtics in Finals rematch

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 34 points, Splash Brother Stephen Curry added 32 with six 3-pointers and Golden State beat the Boston Celtics 123-107 on Saturday night in a rematch of this year’s NBA Finals won by the Warriors in six games. Jordan Poole had 20 points starting in place of injured Andrew Wiggins despite shooting 1 for 9 from long range. Thompson scored 12 of his points in the opening quarter shooting 5 of 9 and had 24 by halftime. Curry shot 12 for 21 and had seven assis

  • Pirates sign RHP Velasquez in hopes of bolstering rotation

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates signed right-handed pitcher Vince Velasquez to a one-year, $3.15 million contract on Tuesday in an attempt to give their young starting rotation a veteran presence. The 30-year-old Velasquez spent last season working primarily as a reliever with the Chicago White Sox. Velasquez went 3-3 with a 4.78 ERA in 27 appearances for Chicago, with nine starts. He pitched well down the stretch for the White Sox, posting a 2.92 ERA with 24 strikeouts in his final 11

  • CFL releases 2023 season schedule with new twist

    The CFL has released its 2023 season schedule on Tuesday, with a bit of a twist. For the first time since 2008, divisional playoff games are set to be played on Saturdays, with the semifinals taking place on Nov. 4 before the divisional finals go Nov. 11. In addition, the league has reduced the number of times teams host games in consecutive weeks and halved the instances of teams playing back-to-backs against the same opponent. The regular-season slate will begin June 8 with the B.C. Lions taki

  • Drake Batherson's goal and assist put Ottawa Senators over Predators 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drake Batherson scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat also scored, Shane Pinto had a pair of assists and Cam Talbot made 27 saves for the Senators, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Yakov Trenin and Nino Niederreiter scored and Juuse Saros made 30 saves for Nashville, losers of two straight. Batherson and Niederreiter scored goals a minute apart in t