Ancient settlement hidden under French city had warehouses and pipe systems. See it

During the 19th century, as the wine trade industry in France developed, an intricate commercial district was constructed on the outskirts of Narbonne.

Now, archaeologists are learning that ancient people had the same idea for the area more than a millennium earlier.

Experts were conducting preventative excavations in the area ahead of a construction project when they discovered the ruins of an older city dating to sometime between the first and fifth centuries, according to an Oct. 31 news release from the Institut national de recherches archéologiques préventives (INRAP). The ancient ruins indicate the site was also a commercial site for an older city.

Archaeologists said some of the buildings had crawl spaces created by horizontal jugs.

The ancient district was composed of several blocks cut by two streets and an alley, officials said. The blocks were equipped with an advanced hydraulic system, including pipes for the removal of rain and waste water.

Numerous pipelines for removing rain and waste water were discovered, officials said.

Intersecting pipelines indicate modifications to the system, according to archaeologists.

At the site, archaeologists have partially uncovered at least three warehouses during three excavations, INRAP said. There were likely homes and shops surrounding the warehouses.

The remains of several walls, some made of stones, indicate the presence of building with earth or concrete floors, according to experts. Some of the buildings have crawl spaces created by amphorae, or large jars, placed horizontally.

One especially large building, including a crawl space, appeared to have been built for the storage of various goods, archaeologists said in the release. The upper floor of the building likely served as an office or home, which was evidenced by mud brick walls covered with paintings. The walls appear to have collapsed in a fire.

Experts believe the large building collapsed following a fire.

Collapsed wall paintings indicated that the large building contained an office or home, experts said.

Researchers said the discovery indicates the presence of a river port located along the Robine, which runs through southeast France.

Google Translate was used to translate the news release from INRAP.

Huge burial chamber hid under Mexico town for centuries — until now. See its treasures

Ancient Mayan building — used by a cult 800 years ago — unearthed in Mexico. See it

Large 7-room building emerges from underwater. See the ruins from ancient Greece