Ancient Cemetery in Egypt with 'Book of the Dead' Papyrus and Mummies Has Been Uncovered

The cemetery dates back to The New Kingdom and is located at Tuna al-Gebel in central Egypt

Ministry of Antiquities Ancient cemetery in Egypt uncovered

A 3,500-year-old cemetery in Egypt containing "Book of the Dead" papyrus and mummies has been uncovered.

According to a statement from the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, the cemetery dates back to The New Kingdom, the ancient Egyptian nation that existed between the 16th and 11th centuries BCE.

The organization said that the cemetery — which is located at Tuna el-Gebel in central Egypt — contained "hundreds of archaeological finds, including amulets, ornaments, and stone and wooden coffins containing mummies."

Archaeologists from the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities noted that they have been excavating the site since 2017, and only found the cemetery recently.

Some of the preserved bodies discovered at the site included that of “Jahuti Miss,” who was the “supervisor of the bulls of the Temple of Amun," as well as a temple musician called “Mrs. Nani," the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said.

One other coffin had engravings that indicated it belonged to “Mrs. Ta-de-Isa," who the group said was the daughter of “Eret Haru," the high priest of a deity known as Djehuti.

Elsewhere, a piece of papyrus was also discovered, which contained references to the "Book of the Dead," an ancient Egyptian text that helped the dead navigate to the afterlife.

The Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities described the ancient paper as being in “good condition” and measuring between 43 and 49 feet.



