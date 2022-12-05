Anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Suspended from ‘GMA3’ Following Affair Rumors

Anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have been suspended from daytime talk show “GMA3,” following reports of an affair between the co-hosts. ABC network president Kim Godwin confirmed the news on a Monday morning staff call. Gio Benetiz and Stephanie Ramos will serve as fill-in hosts for the third hour of “Good Morning America” in the interim.

Holmes and Robach, who have worked together since September 2020 when Holmes joined “GMA3,” were reported to be in a relationship with each other in November, when The Daily Mail published 65 photos of them on a “romantic weekend” trip in upstate New York.

Both Holmes and Robach are married, although they are reportedly separated from their spouses.

According to a source close to the situation, Holmes and Robach’s relationship did not violate any company policy, but the reports received a heavy amount of scrutiny on social media. According to reports from Page Six, news of the affair caught many of their coworkers at “Good Morning America” and ABC off-guard.

After the initial Daily Mail story was published late last week, Holmes and Robach appeared on the Friday show of “GMA3,” though they did not directly address the situation.

Amy Robach and TJ Holmes are both hosting GMA3 today: pic.twitter.com/7ZS4wGeYDm — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 1, 2022

