Anchor accidentally says White House official tested positive ‘for cocaine’

It was reported that White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tested positive for the coronavirus 5 October, 2020 (Getty Images)

Since President Trump was diagnosed with coronavirus on Thursday, it has been tough at times to know quite what is going on inside the White House, who has the virus, and what precautions are being taken.

One moment on Saturday the president’s physicians told the public things were going “very well,” then minutes later his chief of staff told reporters the president’s vitals were “very concerning.” Now, the president has returned to the White House.

At least there’s one fact we can quickly debunk about what’s happening in the Oval Office: no one is doing cocaine. That we know of.

Pat Kiernan, a host on the New York City news channel NY1, had a big gaffe on Monday when he said White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany was “another member of Donald Trump’s inner circle testing positive for cocaine.”

@patkiernan Of course they are on cocaine 😭😭😭 My favorite news anchor pic.twitter.com/U8GxUaCLx0 — Zendelle Adriel ☄️🥵 (@ZendelleP) October 5, 2020

He quickly apologised on Twitter for the mistake, writing, “There's enough going on without adding another dimension. Apologies for the error.” He did also joke, however, about “2020. When anything can happen.”

Yes. COVID. There's enough going on without adding another dimension. Apologies for the error. — Pat Kiernan (@patkiernan) October 5, 2020

2020. When anything can happen. — Pat Kiernan (@patkiernan) October 5, 2020

Meanwhile, 15 members of Trump’s inner circle have tested positive for coronavirus.