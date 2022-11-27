AncestryDNA testing kits are $50 off for Cyber Monday—shop the deals now

Elsie Boskamp, Jon Winkler, Daniel Donabedian and Kasey Caminiti, Reviewed
·3 min read
Save $50 on an AncestryDNA kit ahead of Cyber Monday 2022.
Save $50 on an AncestryDNA kit ahead of Cyber Monday 2022.

Looking for a personalized holiday gift for a loved one who has everything? AncestryDNA testing kits promise to impress even the most hard-to-buy-for people, and they're on sale ahead of Cyber Monday 2022. Treat your loved ones to a deeper look into their family history and save big during this limited time sale.

Now through Monday, November 28, the brand is offering a slew of early Black Friday deals during its Cyber Sale. During the sale, you can snag the standard AncestryDNA Traits kit for $49—a whopping $50 off the usual $99 price tag. Whether you want to give a personalized present to a loved one or learn more about your own origins, ethnicity and traits, Ancestry offers a wide range of top-tier memberships and testing options.

A DNA kit makes a great family gift this holiday season.
A DNA kit makes a great family gift this holiday season.

We think the AncestryDNA testing kit is the best DNA test for revealing your roots thanks to its expansive database and in-depth results. In testing, we were impressed with all the information the kit provides, from ethnic background to potential DNA matches with other Ancestry members. It also features detailed background on the regions your ancestors may have come from and easy-to-use family tree building options.

Cyber Monday 2022: The best 250+ Cyber Monday deals you can already shop

50 best Cyber Monday deals under $100: Save on clothes, toys, tech and more

To help give your loved ones an even more extensive look at their family tree, consider gifting them a family history gift subscription. AncestryDNA's subscription services lets folks explore their roots in depth, with access to billions of records from across the country and the words. Consider gifting the most popular World Explorer subscription for just $118.30 for six months—a 30% discount off the full $169 price tag. Gift giving is easier than ever with this subscription—simply enter your loved one's email address and select the date you wish to have the subscription delivered to them.

With AncestryDNA, you're just clicks away from giving the gift of DNA discovery to a loved one. Shop this Black Friday sale before the deals disappear.

