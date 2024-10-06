Ancelotti has two solutions for the right-back following Carvajal’s injury

Despite the 2-0 win over Villarreal on Saturday, Real Madrid were dealt with a major setback as star defender Dani Carvajal picked up a serious injury.

The veteran right-back over-extended his knee after a collision with Yeremy Pino and the fresh knock is likely to rule him out for the entire season.

Carvajal’s injury could be a major blow for a Real Madrid defence running thin on options. But before the January transfer window kicks in, coach Carlo Ancelotti has two potential solutions in his bid to replace Carvajal.

Option 1: Lucas Vazquez

The most obvious option will be to employ Lucas Vazquez in the right-back position. Carlo Ancelotti himself confirmed in the post-match presser that Lucas will be the immediate replacement for Carvajal.

“Will we sign a right-back? Lucas gives us a lot of confidence,” Ancelotti said.

Lucas has played the role of an alternative right-back with aplomb in the past, always stepping up to the plate whenever required.

Although currently in the final phase of his career, Lucas remains a reliable option for Ancelotti, at least until the January transfer window comes knocking.

Lucas Vazquez will be Carvajal’s immediate replacement (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Option 2: Eder Militao

Should Ancelotti try to look beyond Lucas, Eder MIlitao could be an interesting option in the right-back position.

Defensa Central indicates that Militao is seen as a strong candidate for the right-back position by Ancelotti and his coaching staff.

Although the Brazilian has not operated in that position too often in the past, he is not completely averse to the role. He has played as a right-back 44 times during his career, the majority of which came during his time at FC Porto and Sao Paulo.

Should Militao operate as a right-back, we can expect Aurelien Tchouameni to slot into the centre-back position.

Will Real Madrid sign new players?

Real Madrid have been strongly linked with moves for several right-backs in the market, including Liverpool superstar Trent Alexander-Arnold.

However, it is extremely unlikely the club will go after any of the top targets in January, as indicated by Ancelotti’s words in the post-match presser.

“During this break we have time to talk about this time, taking into account that the market is closed and there are not many options,” the Italian clarified after the game.