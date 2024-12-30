Ancelotti reacts to Milan sacking Fonseca

Carlo Ancelotti reacts to Milan sacking Paulo Fonseca, saying that a coach is ‘often alone, especially when things don’t go well.’

The Real Madrid boss released an interview with Radio Anch’io lo Sport on Monday morning, shortly after his former club Milan announced Fonseca’s sacking.

“I still think that it’s part of the job. I’ve been sacked many times, too,” Ancelotti said, via Gianluca Di Marzio.

Carlo Ancelotti, Head Coach of Real Madrid, gestures during the LaLiga match between Real Madrid CF and FC Barcelona at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on October 26, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

“It’s not fair, but unfortunately, this is how it works. A coach is often alone in his job, especially when things don’t go well.

“The methods can be discussed, but at the end of the day it is the coach who is getting sacked. It happens when you do this job, but when one door shuts, another opens.”

Milan directors are being criticised in Italy for how they handled the situation last night.

Fonseca, in fact, replied to questions from reporters after a 1-1 draw against Roma, not knowing that he had already been sacked.

The coach confirmed the club’s decision while leaving the stadium, while Milan announced Fonseca’s sacking with an official statement on Monday morning.

Fonseca’s compatriot Sergio Conceiçao is expected in Italy today. He has already signed a six-month contract with an option for a further campaign.