Ancelotti hails Courtois heroics after Real Madrid reach Champions League semi-finals

Carlo Ancelotti believed Thibaut Courtois' performance was critical for Real Madrid in their Champions League elimination of Chelsea.

The former Blues goalkeeper enjoyed a fine game in Tuesday's second leg as Rodrygo's second-half double helped Madrid to a 2-0 win and 4-0 aggregate quarter-final triumph.

Before the Brazilian found the net, Courtois had been imperative to denying Chelsea a lifeline in the contest with a superb stop to deny Marc Cucurella.

Speaking afterwards, Ancelotti lauded his goalkeeper's contribution while paying tribute to his side for how they soaked up the pressure at Stamford Bridge.

"They were ahead on the scoreboard [mentally]," he told Movistar. "The save was very important. In the second half, we managed better, we had more space.

"We knew that we had to suffer in this type of game. [Chelsea] tried everything, they created problems for us. It has been a complete game, and a deserving tie."

Rodrygo echoed his coach's comments, lauding Courtois while touching on the pressures of ensuring Madrid live up to expectations with a semi-final appearance.

"We suffered today at the beginning, but there [Courtois] was again to save us," he added. "We have the obligation to reach the semi-finals every year.

"We've achieved it every year since I've been here. I don't know what happens to me with this competition, but it is very special, and I am very happy."

Madrid will face either Manchester City or Bayern Munich in the last four, with the Premier League side favourites to join them after a hefty 3-0 first-leg win.