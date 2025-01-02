Ancelotti demands Real Madrid secure defensive ace in January, €15 million to be offered

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s direct approach in communicating his desire to join Real Madrid to Liverpool left the offices in England shaking.

In the final six months of his contract, the player has the leverage over his future and his straightforwardness has triggered a cascade of reactions.

Confident that they will likely land their man, Real Madrid have swung into action looking to swoop him up earlier than initially expected. They are willing to pay a small token fee, but there is undoubtedly a ceiling.

Ancelotti leading the charge

As relayed by Dailymail, it is none other than Carlo Ancelotti who is leading Real Madrid’s charge to sign the right-back in January.

Real Madrid want Trent Alexander-Arnold in January. (Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images)

After all, the Italian tactician’s plans for the season took a major blow when Dani Carvajal suffered a season-ending injury and he sees Trent as a valuable option who can fill that lacuna immediately.

Spanish publication AS add that Los Blancos are willing to shell out up to €15 million this month and hope Arne Slot’s team will prefer to accept that sum than lose him on a free transfer in six months.

Their first offer of €10 million did not convince the Merseyside offices and they are hoping the revised one will create more interest.

Liverpool’s expectations, however, are closer to the €25 million mark which Florentino Perez will not sanction at the moment.

The two clubs are in contact and Real Madrid have asked the Reds to set a ‘reasonable’ price for a player they will lose for free very soon.

If Liverpool do not adjust their expectation, the Merengues will wait six months and sign him regardless.