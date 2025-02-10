Ancelotti defends Real's Ballon d'Or snub

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti [Getty Images]

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has defended his club's decision to boycott last year's Ballon d'Or ceremony.

The Spanish giants stayed away from October's prestigious ceremony in Paris because they felt Vinicius Jr deserved the award, not Manchester City midfielder Rodri.

Real's move was widely criticised, with those against believing it was petty and showed a lack of respect.

In addition, it cost Ancelotti the chance to collect his award in person after being named coach of the year.

Yet, before Tuesday's Champions League play-off clash with City at Etihad Stadium, the 65-year-old former Chelsea, Juventus and AC Milan coach said: "I don't think it was the wrong decision.

"We thought Vini was the winner of the Ballon D'Or. It doesn't mean we don't respect Rodri because he is a fantastic player. I think Rodri deserved to win it the year before."

In 2023, Lionel Messi won the award for a record eighth time after helping Paris St-Germain to the French league title. He then moved to Major League Soccer outfit Inter Miami and won the Leagues Cup, a competition for MLS and Mexican teams.

Rodri was an integral figure in City's 2022-23 Treble success, scoring the winner in the Champions League final triumph over Inter Milan.

City manager Pep Guardiola said there was "absolutely not" any resentment at his club over the incident.

"I was happy for Rodri but Vinicius made an extraordinary year as well," he said. "He could deserve it, like in the past when [Lionel] Messi and Cristiano [Ronaldo] were fighting for it. So, the subject is over."

Although Rodri will miss the game because of his cruciate knee injury, Vinicius Jr is expected to start for an injury-depleted Real side lacking a number of key defenders. Antonio Rudiger, Eder Militao, David Alaba and Dani Carvajal are all missing, with Ancelotti describing the situation as an "emergency".

However, while City have also had major issues this term, and lost 5-1 at Arsenal eight days ago, Ancelotti is not expecting an easy night.

"It seems like it's a Clasico because we have played each other a lot of times in this competition," he said.

"I still think they are one of the best teams in Europe and have one of the best managers out there. He has always tried to play well and has brought a great deal to football in terms of attacking play.

"He is an innovator and I continue to believe in him. It's a nightmare preparing for games against him because he always has ideas that make you think."