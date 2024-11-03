Ancelotti’s crucial role in helping Vinicius rise above Ballon d’Or snub – report

Vinicius Jr. recently faced a challenging period after not winning the Ballon d’Or, a situation that has caused disappointment for both the player and Real Madrid.

This news was particularly tough following the team’s defeat to Barcelona, which already dampened the striker’s spirits.

In light of these setbacks, Carlo Ancelotti, the head coach of Real Madrid, has stepped in to support Vinicius during this difficult time, reports MARCA.

The past week has been one of mixed emotions for Vinicius. The Brazilian player has been at the centre of attention, but not for the right reasons.

Losing to Barcelona was a significant blow, and the disappointment of not being awarded the prestigious Ballon d’Or only added to his struggles.

Despite these setbacks, Vinicius has remained resolute. He has publicly committed to persevering and focusing on his goals, vowing to keep pushing until he achieves the success he desires.

Vinicius is going through a tough period

Carlo Ancelotti has supported Vinicius Jr. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

Vinicius has taken to social media to express his thoughts and feelings since the announcement regarding the Ballon d’Or. With the absence of the award, speculation about Vinicius’ future has resurfaced.

Currently, he finds himself in a complex situation, navigating through uncertainties about his career. The disappointment of not winning the Ballon d’Or has weighed heavily on him, reflecting not only his feelings but also those of the Real Madrid leadership.

As the club’s most valuable asset, the Brazilian is crucial to Real Madrid’s ambitions. However, the club maintains a philosophy where every player must adhere to its standards and conditions.

Ancelotti has played a vital role in helping Vinicius cope with recent events, providing guidance and understanding during this time. Their relationship is strong, allowing them to communicate effectively and work towards a common goal.

While Real Madrid continues to support Vinicius in pursuing his sporting aspirations, the surrounding media noise can be overwhelming.

Both the club and the player have begun to view his potential triumphs as increasingly elusive and in the face of these challenges, his determination and resilience remain steadfast as he looks to reclaim his place among the football elite.