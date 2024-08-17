Ancelotti believes this Real Madrid squad the best he has ever coached

Real Madrid are no stranger to challenges, particularly when it comes to their defensive issues and the injuries that seem to persist.

Despite these hurdles, there is an increasing belief among the coaching staff, including manager Carlo Ancelotti, that this current squad is the best the club has ever had under his leadership, reports MARCA.

Ancelotti’s record with Real Madrid is nothing short of impressive. With 14 titles to his name as the club’s coach, he stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the legendary Miguel Munoz.

No one has achieved more than him, and only a few have come close. Yet, despite this remarkable success, Ancelotti still feels the pressure to keep delivering.

Ancelotti craves for more

He is driven by a sense of responsibility to repay the club for the trust they placed in him when he first took charge.

Winning the Super Cup was a significant relief for the Italian manager. The expectations at Real Madrid are sky-high, with a squad brimming with talent and potential Ballon d’Or contenders.

Real Madrid expect more trophies from Carlo Ancelotti this season. (Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images)

This abundance of star power is both a blessing and a burden. The weight of expectations is an ever-present reality for any coach at Real Madrid, and Ancelotti is no exception.

The demands at Real Madrid are relentless. Even after winning another La Liga title and the club’s 15th Champions League, the expectations don’t ease up.

Real Madrid expect another season of success

If anything, they intensify, especially with the arrival of a world-class player like Kylian Mbappe. His addition to an already star-studded lineup only amplifies the pressure to keep winning. Ancelotti is well aware that the stakes are higher than ever.

Ancelotti is no stranger to managing teams filled with top-tier talent. His experience with clubs like AC Milan, Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, and even Juventus has prepared him for the challenges he faces at Real Madrid.

However, he understands that past successes mean little in the present. As a coach, he must focus on the here and now, knowing that he is guiding a squad that is the envy of many other clubs.