Ancelotti has already warned Real Madrid players twice in three matches – report

Real Madrid have kicked off their season with two wins in three matches and according to a report from Mundo Deportivo, manager Carlo Ancelotti has already issued two warnings to his team.

Interestingly, both warnings came during the La Liga matches, one after a draw against Mallorca and the other following a win over Valladolid. Ancelotti’s frustration seems to stem from his players not fully grasping his tactical expectations on the pitch.

The outlet mentions that the first warning was delivered after the match against Mallorca, as despite securing a point, Ancelotti was visibly upset with the team’s overall performance.

Ancelotti’s words after Mallorca draw

Speaking in the press room after the game, he highlighted a lack of balance on the field. He pointed out that the team wasn’t working as a cohesive unit, particularly when it came to defending and regaining possession.

“Balance is achieved when all players are focused on the same goal. When we lose the ball, everyone must think about getting it back together.

“It’s not just an issue for the forwards or the defenders; it’s a problem for the entire team. In this match, we didn’t understand the importance of this aspect,” he explained.

Ancelotti was clear in his message that it wasn’t about physical fitness or mental sharpness but rather about the mindset and teamwork required to perform at a high level.

Ancelotti’s second warning

The second warning came after the recent Valladolid clash, and it was directed at Vinicius Jr’s reaction to being substituted in the 85th minute.

The Brazilian forward appeared surprised by the decision, prompting Ancelotti to address the situation publicly. In his post-match comments, Ancelotti explained the difficulty in making such decisions, saying,

“Picking the starting eleven is always a tough task. It’s challenging and it bothers me, as I don’t enjoy having to leave good players on the bench.

“With the heat, players get tired, and I think it would be better if they raised their hands when they’re feeling it.

“But in my 40-year career, I’ve never seen that happen. So, I have to make the decisions based on who I think is tired, even if they seem fresh on the pitch,” he said.

Ancelotti also called for his players to take more responsibility, particularly regarding their physical state and readiness to play.

The manager’s early-season warnings highlight his determination to see his team play with a unified mindset and better teamwork.

It’s clear he expects his players to not only understand his tactics but also to contribute more actively to the team’s overall performance.