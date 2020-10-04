Anatomy of a White House response: Timeline of what officials said about Trump's COVID-19 battle

WASHINGTON – Ever since President Donald Trump announced early Friday that he had tested positive for coronavirus, the White House has sent mixed signals about his condition and the timeline of events leading up to his transfer to the hospital.

That confusion was amplified Saturday when Dr. Sean Conley, the White House physician, offered a rosy assessment of the president's condition only to be contradicted later by White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who told Fox News that Trump's condition before entering the hospital "concerned" aides and doctors.

Conley then clarified his remarks when he told reporters that Trump was "72 hours" into his diagnosis, a timeline that would have meant the White House knew he was sick Wednesday. Conley later said he should have described Saturday as the "third day" of Trump's fight – that is, late Thursday, into Friday and then Saturday.

Here's a look at the timeline of events since Trump announced his diagnosis:

Thursday, Oct. 1, 10:44 p.m. ET: Trump tweets that longtime aide Hope Hicks has tested positive for coronavirus. Reporters quickly establish that Hicks took recent trips with Trump, including aboard Marine One.

Trump says he will quarantine and says he's awaiting test results.

Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Friday, Oct. 2, 12:45 a.m. ET. Trump announces on Twitter that he has tested positive for coronavirus, a stunning development with the potential to upend his campaign and his administration's messaging on its response to the virus. White House officials later say Trump had received the test about an hour before the announcement.

Trump says first lady Melania Trump is also positive.

More: Trump, Melania test positive for coronavirus, president vows to begin quarantine

Trump is silent on whether he has symptoms, but White House physician Sean Conley says days later that Trump had developed a fever and congestion by Thursday night.

"We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately," Trump tweeted. "We will get through this TOGETHER!"

View photos Counselor to the President Hope Hicks walks from Marine One to accompany President Donald Trump aboard Air Force One as he departs Sept. 30, 2020, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. More

Oct. 2, 1:11 a.m. Conley releases a memo confirming the positive test result and asserts that the president and first lady plan "to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence." Trump istransferred to Walter Reed Medical Center later that day. The memo mentions no symptoms and few specifics.

Oct. 2. Trump cancels his public schedule, except for a midday phone call focused on patients most vulnerable to coronavirus. He later opts out of that call, handing it over instead to Vice President Mike Pence.

Trump remains almost entirely out of view and off Twitter, even as a bevy of Republicans announce they, too, have tested positive. Many of those officials attended an event at the White House on Sept. 26 to mark the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

View photos US First Lady Melania Trump (L) sits with Jesse Barret (2nd L), husband of US Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett and their children, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC on Sept. 26, 2020. More

Story continues