Anatomy of a Scandal actor reveals one huge scene was deleted from the show

Anatomy of a Scandal is the latest drama series to land on Netflix, and it's already headed to the top of our collective watchlists.



The series, starring Sienna Miller, Rupert Friend and Naomi Scott, focuses on Sophie Whitehouse (Miller), the wife of a British MP (Friend) who is accused of sexual assault by a colleague he's had an affair with.

While episodes largely focus on the trial, actor Naomi Scott has now revealed a huge scene which was filmed for the series and subsequently deleted.

Scott plays parliamentary researcher Olivia Lytton, who accuses MP James Whitehouse of rape in the series. Speaking to the Radio Times, she revealed that scenes showing Olivia's life after the trial were filmed but then cut, with Scott saying she felt it was more fitting for the story to keep the rest of Olivia's life out of the script.

She told the publication, "What I love about this show is it kind of puts the audience in the seat of the jury. I think that's really effective because ultimately, if you are a member of the jury, you're dealing with these fragments of memory, which I think makes these cases really hard to prosecute."

Scott then shared details on the deleted scene, saying, "We did actually shoot something, Olivia after everything, but it didn't feel right. It didn't feel like it did the character justice, to tie it off with a bow."

The actor went on, "I actually think it's more powerful to just allow people to go, 'Wow, what happened to her?' And a lot of the time these types of victims are forgotten, so I think it's really fitting."

Anatomy of a Scandal is streaming on Netflix now.





