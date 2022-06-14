Anatomy of Jonny Bairstow's brilliant blitz... and how it fell just short of 1902 record

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tim Wigmore
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jonny Bairstow
    Jonny Bairstow
    English cricketer (born 1989)
  • Trent Boult
    Trent Boult
    New Zealand cricketer
  • Ben Stokes
    Ben Stokes
    Cricketer (born 1991)
England's Jonny Bairstow strikes the ball for 6 runs during day five of the Second LV= Insurance Test Series match at Trent Bridge, Nottingham - Anatomy of Jonny Bairstow's brilliant blitz... and how it fell just short of 1902 record - PA
England's Jonny Bairstow strikes the ball for 6 runs during day five of the Second LV= Insurance Test Series match at Trent Bridge, Nottingham - Anatomy of Jonny Bairstow's brilliant blitz... and how it fell just short of 1902 record - PA

When Jonny Bairstow walked out to bat after tea on the fifth day at Trent Bridge, England still required 160 from 38 overs, and New Zealand just two wickets away from the tail. Even on Trent Bridge’s benign wicket and lush outfield, it remained a precarious position for England.

But where previous England sides have seemed to look for danger, England’s new mantra is to look only for opportunity. And so as Bairstow resumed on 43 from 48 balls, a cheese-and-ham toastie and coffee inside him, he gave no thought to consolidation. There was a Test match to win.

There was no attempt at chicanery in Matt Henry’s plans to Bairstow after tea. With a packed leg side field, Henry would pound the pitch, attempting to bounce Bairstow out. Bairstow was braced for what to expect, and gave no thought to trying to duck and weave out of the way. Instead, he trusted in his timing, the true wicket and the ground’s short boundaries to do the rest. Three balls into the evening session, Bairstow had thumped two short deliveries for four. Imperceptibly, the crowd - thrilled by Trent Bridge's decision to award final day tickets for free - sensed another audacious England run chase in the offing.

Much of this belief was underpinned by the identity of Bairstow’s partner at Trent Bridge: Ben Stokes, who underpinned both the Headingley Ashes victory three years ago and the World Cup final victory. Yet Bairstow was about to relegate Stokes, however fleetingly, to the role of supporting actor.

It has been Bairstow’s fate that, during his outstanding international career, many of his signature performances for England have been overshadowed by even more outrageous feats from his teammates. His maiden Test century, 150* in Cape Town, existed in the shadows of Stokes’s 258; his consecutive centuries reinvigorated England’s faltering World Cup campaign in 2019, but were easily forgotten amid the bedlam of the final.

A compelling Test match, which had simmered beautifully for five days to reach this denouement, was seized in a mad flurry of exhilarating strokes, each more outlandish than the last. Trent Boult, the outstanding bowler on either side in the Test match, was launched straight over long-off. Over the wicket, or around the wicket, it didn’t matter: Henry was thrashed over square leg. When Boult dropped fractionally short, he was swatted away as dismissively as a fly, pulled off the front foot.

The only time that Bairstow drew breath was when history beckoned: England’s fastest ever Test century, a record set by Gilbert Jessop in 1902. Bairstow reached 96 off 71 balls, but took five balls over his next three runs. And yet Bairstow’s innings did not need a number to crown it, as the sight of the entire crowd on their feet while he leapt for joy after driving Tim Southee through the covers attested.

Sometimes, reaching a milestone can momentarily disturb the equilibrium of batsmen playing with such panache, forcing their thinking away from what they are doing to what they have done. After pushing at his next ball, from Michael Bracewell’s off spin, Bairstow promptly slog-swept the next three for two sixes and a four.

By the time Bairstow was done, feathering Boult behind to Tom Blundell, he had produced an hour of hitting that will leave an indelible mark on all at Trent Bridge. Along the way he had scored 93 from 44 balls, cutting, driving, hooking and sweeping with elan, power and timing. To get a sense of the scale of this feat, when Brendon McCullum scored the fastest ever Test century, it took him 54 balls. This was a performance of a lifetime, bringing the range and qualities that have turned Bairstow into one of England’s greatest ever limited-overs batsmen into the five-day game.

It was also a display in keeping with Bairstow’s triumphant return to Test cricket this year. In six Tests in 2022, Bairstow has three centuries, each made from a position of considerable crisis. Even amid his Test travails, England have remained convinced that Bairstow is far too good a batsman to be discarded from Test cricket. Now, aged 32 and settling into his role as a specialist middle-order batsman, Bairstow’s approach fits perfectly with the style of a side who have said that they intend not just to win, but to be evangelists for the Test game.

On the day that the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced that the broadcasting rights to the next five years of the Indian Premier League had fetched £5.2bn, perhaps Bairstow’s innings doubled as a manifesto for how Test cricket can remain vibrant. For all the sense of cricket’s formats being pulled apart, this innings - like Stokes’s at Headingley - would not have been possible without T20 pushing players to explore the outer possibilities of their talents. Indeed three of the players who lit up this Test - Bairstow, Boult and Daryl Mitchell - came into the series fresh off their IPL campaigns.

As he walked off, with all of Trent Bridge united in singing his name, glorying in a performance out of the theatre of the absurd, Bairstow allowed himself a smile. Bairstow could revel in his defining achievement for England: a position that all those who packed into Trent Bridge will remember for all their days. Perhaps the best things in life really are free.

Bairstow was magnificent but it is fair that Jessop's law-limited record remains

by Scyld Berry at Trent Bridge

Magnificent as Jonny Bairstow’s batting was, it is only fair that the record for the fastest Test century for England in terms of balls should remain with Gilbert Jessop, who scored his hundred against Australia at the Oval in 1902 off only 76 balls.

While Bairstow hit four sixes in his century against New Zealand, and seven in all, Jessop was limited by the laws of the day. Until 1910, to be awarded a six, the batsman had to hit the ball out of the ground: so when Jessop straight-drove the ball into the Oval pavilion three times - once on to the top deck - he was rewarded each time with only four runs.

Another point in Jessop’s favour was that the Oval pitch began the day damp, and was made wetter still by a shower because there were no covers then, and the outfield was soggy.

Gilbert Jessop - GETTY IMAGES
Gilbert Jessop - GETTY IMAGES

But there were similarities, too. The main one is that Bairstow and Jessop scored their superlative centuries in a fourth-innings chase. In 1902, England’s target was 263, in the second Test against New Zealand it was 299. In both cases England had most of the day to reach their target, after taking the last two Australian wickets and the last three New Zealand wickets at the start.

Australia had exactly the right bowlers for a damp pitch: brisk finger-spinners. A young bank clerk used his lunch hour to nip into the Oval to see the cricket and thought the fast offspin of Hugh Trumble was unplayable. Master P.G. Wodehouse then had to nip back to his bank.

England did not have Alex Lees to give them a base in 1902. They slumped to ten for three, and 48 for five, at which point Jessop entered: “the Croucher” he was called, because he was a white-ball hitter a century ahead of his time, for by crouching he got under the ball for “leverage”. He was a “deep-chested man with long arms” according to his biographer, Gerald Brodribb - Bairstow being deep-chested too.

Another difference, one hopes, is that only Jessop was playing for a bet. The previous evening Jessop had offered 20/1 against any of the England batsmen making a hundred, as he was reminded by a team-mate on going out to bat.

Jessop, unlike Bairstow, did not play himself in: he scored off his first five balls, and he was missed off a stumping when 22. At lunch he had made 29. Afterwards he ran five into the vast Oval outfield, then hit 17 off the first five balls of an over (remember no sixes except out of the ground).

Jessop’s main hits were the cut, as the ball sat up, and the pull and the sweep and what sounds exactly like a slog-sweep, down on one knee. In other words, throw in their straight-drives and he and Bairstow hit in much the same arcs.

“This happened to be one of those lucky days when I could do nothing wrong,” Jessop said, and Bairstow much the same.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Stamkos thriving in different role with Lightning

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos, at 32 and wrapping up his 14th season, is no longer one of the NHL’s most prolific scorers or even the second- or third-best player on his own team. The six-time All-Star and two-time “Rocket” Richard Trophy winner as the league’s leading goal scorer is the undisputed leader of the Tampa Bay Lightning, though, and one of the reasons the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions are four wins away from the first three-peat in 40 years. Game 1 of the Stanley Cup F

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister said participation with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which will become operational on Monday, will gradually become mandatory for all national sport or

  • Honduras trips Canada 2-1 in CONCACAF Nations League play

    SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras — Canada controlled the ball 62 per cent of the night Tuesday but had trouble scoring on the rain-soaked pitch, while the Honduras made the best of their limited opportunities in defeating the visitors 2-1 in CONCACAF Nations League play at Estadio Olimpico. Kevin Josue Lopez scored in the 13th minute for the home side, while teammate Kervin Arriage added an insurance marker in the 78th minute. Jonathan David scored for Canada in the 86th minute. Canada had nine shot att

  • Mickelson not giving up on playing PGA Tour

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Phil Mickelson stuck to his script and showed restraint when put in tough spots at the U.S. Open, a big change for him. Except on Monday, he was using words instead of his golf clubs. Still to come is the major reputed to be the toughest test in golf, the only one keeping him from joining golf's most elite group with the career Grand Slam. And this one figures to be far different from any other Mickelson has faced. The six-time major champion is competing on American soil

  • Curry's 233-game run of 3-pointers ends in NBA Finals

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — For the first time in his career, Stephen Curry couldn't get a 3-pointer to fall in an NBA postseason game. Curry was 0 for 9 behind the arc in the Warriors’ 104-94 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night. The drought ended a streak of 233 postseason and regular season games in which Curry had made at least one 3-pointer, a run that lasted 3 1/2 years. The most prolific 3-pointer shooter in NBA history was 7 for 22 overall, finishing with

  • Khalsa Cup ball hockey tournament returns to Brampton after hiatus to raise money for charity

    After nearly three years on hiatus, Brampton's Khalsa Cup has returned to give back to the community. The charity ball hockey tournament, which began seven years ago, invites players from across the Greater Toronto Area to arenas in Brampton. Since its inception, it's raised thousands of dollars for various charities. This year, all proceeds will go to Khalsa Aid Canada, the Canadian chapter of the international non-profit humanitarian organization. "The point here is bringing the community toge

  • Canucks sign defenceman Filip Johansson to two-year entry-level contract

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have signed defenceman Filip Johansson to a two-year entry-level contract The 22-year-old is coming off his second season with Frolunda HC in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL), where he recorded 11 points (three goals, eight assists), eight penalty minutes and a plus-5 defensive rating. He added seven points (five goals, two assists) in nine playoff games to help the team reach the semifinals. In 132 career SHL games split between Frolunda HC and Leksands IF, Joha

  • Auger-Aliassime through to Libema quarterfinals, Shapovalov upset in Stuttgart

    Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals of the Libema Open tennis tournament with a 7-6 (2), 7-6 (5) win over Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands on Thursday. The Montreal native fired 13 aces and saved both break points he faced. Auger-Aliassime never had a chance to break Griekspoor, but he dominated the first-set tiebreak and won on hos first set point with Griekspoor serving. Auger-Aliassime led the second tiebreak 6-3 before Griekspoor made it close by winning two poin

  • Blue Jays president asks for end of program that shuts down street near Rogers Centre

    TORONTO — Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro is asking the City of Toronto to end a program that closes a busy roadway near Rogers Centre on weekends to allow for pedestrian traffic. In an open letter to the city, Shapiro says the ActiveTO program, which was started in 2020 to give people more space to get outside during the COVID-19 pandemic, impacts baseball fans trying to get to Rogers Centre for weekend games. The program includes several Toronto streets, including Lakeshore West, which runs j

  • Will the New York Rangers be back?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the prospects of future success for the Rangers after a surprise Eastern Conference final appearance.

  • Corey Conners wins Rivermead Cup low Canadian at RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Corey Conners won a trophy at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time of his career. But it's not the one he really wanted. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., fired an 8-under 62 in the final round of the Canadian Open on Sunday, finishing sixth on the leaderboard at 12-under par. He was awarded the Rivermead Cup as the lowest Canadian at the national men's championship as Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland won the title for a second time. During the awards ceremony Golf Canada CEO Laurence

  • Caleb Houstan helped Scottie Barnes acclimate to Toronto

    Canadian prospect Caleb Houstan details his history with Scottie Barnes, how he would fit with the Raptors' vision and what he's learned about NBA draft workouts over the past few weeks.

  • Canada dumps Slovakia 7-0 in quarterfinal at world women's U18 hockey championship

    MADISON, Wis. — Canada defeated Slovakia 7-0 in quarterfinal play Friday at the under-18 women's world hockey championship. Seven different players scored for Canada and Sarah MacEachern had three assists at LeBahn Ice Arena. “I really liked our team’s energy," said Canadian assistant coach Vicky Sunohara. "They were excited to play." Madison Chantler scored 52 seconds into the game and McKenna van Gelder made it 2-0 midway through the period. Alyssa Regalado, Karel Prefontaine, Ava Murphy, Jord

  • Andrew Nembhard knows what Nick Nurse wants from Raptors players

    Canadian prospect Andrew Nembhard discusses what he learned playing for Nick Nurse with Team Canada, what the Raptors meant to him growing up and details his assorted workouts with NBA teams.

  • Canada's Brooke Henderson wins ShopRite LPGA Classic, her 11th career pro title

    While Lindsey Weaver-Wright finished her round at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Canada's Brooke Henderson got ready. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., held a one-shot lead over the American, but with No. 18 a par-5, the Canadian knew that a playoff was a distinct possibility. Sure enough, Weaver-Wright birdied the hole and forced an extra hole of golf at the LPGA event. Henderson had made the most of her time waiting for Weaver-Wright and gotten prepared. "It was a bit of a long wait, which makes

  • Raptors win NBA title: Best postgame comments on 3-year anniversary

    On the 3-year anniversary of the Raptors winning their franchise's first championship, we look back at the comments from Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry, Nick Nurse and Fred VanVleet from June 13, 2019 after Toronto defeated Golden State in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

  • Lightning score two late goals to stun Rangers in Game 5

    The Lightning are on the brink of yet another trip to the Stanley Cup Final.

  • Andreescu advances to second round at Berlin with win over Siniakova

    BERLIN — Canadian tennis player Bianca Andreescu won her first grass-court match of the season with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 victory over Katerina Siniakova in first-round action Monday at the Bett1Open. Andreescu came through in a match where both players had trouble holding serve. The native of Mississauga, Ont., who turns 22 on Thursday, broke Siniakova seven times on 11 chances, while Siniakova was slightly less opportunistic with six successful breaks on 13 chances. Andreescu will face another Czech

  • Stamkos: Experience allows Lightning to ride waves of emotion

    Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos believes the experience his team carries allows it to revel and perform in tight-game scenarios, including Game 5 against New York, when the Lightning scored two late goals to take a 3-2 series lead.

  • Brieske wins first of career, Tigers top Blue Jays 3-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Rookie Beau Brieske pitched into the sixth inning and earned his first major league victory, Víctor Reyes came off the injured list and had three hits and the Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 on Saturday. Making his ninth start, the 24-year-old Brieske (1-5) scattered seven hits and didn't issue a walk in 5 2/3 innings. Gregory Soto worked through a jam in the ninth inning and earned his 13th save. Reyes and Eric Haase each scored a run and drove in another. Reyes was