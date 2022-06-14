England's Jonny Bairstow strikes the ball for 6 runs during day five of the Second LV= Insurance Test Series match at Trent Bridge, Nottingham - Anatomy of Jonny Bairstow's brilliant blitz... and how it fell just short of 1902 record - PA

When Jonny Bairstow walked out to bat after tea on the fifth day at Trent Bridge, England still required 160 from 38 overs, and New Zealand just two wickets away from the tail. Even on Trent Bridge’s benign wicket and lush outfield, it remained a precarious position for England.

But where previous England sides have seemed to look for danger, England’s new mantra is to look only for opportunity. And so as Bairstow resumed on 43 from 48 balls, a cheese-and-ham toastie and coffee inside him, he gave no thought to consolidation. There was a Test match to win.

There was no attempt at chicanery in Matt Henry’s plans to Bairstow after tea. With a packed leg side field, Henry would pound the pitch, attempting to bounce Bairstow out. Bairstow was braced for what to expect, and gave no thought to trying to duck and weave out of the way. Instead, he trusted in his timing, the true wicket and the ground’s short boundaries to do the rest. Three balls into the evening session, Bairstow had thumped two short deliveries for four. Imperceptibly, the crowd - thrilled by Trent Bridge's decision to award final day tickets for free - sensed another audacious England run chase in the offing.

Much of this belief was underpinned by the identity of Bairstow’s partner at Trent Bridge: Ben Stokes, who underpinned both the Headingley Ashes victory three years ago and the World Cup final victory. Yet Bairstow was about to relegate Stokes, however fleetingly, to the role of supporting actor.

It has been Bairstow’s fate that, during his outstanding international career, many of his signature performances for England have been overshadowed by even more outrageous feats from his teammates. His maiden Test century, 150* in Cape Town, existed in the shadows of Stokes’s 258; his consecutive centuries reinvigorated England’s faltering World Cup campaign in 2019, but were easily forgotten amid the bedlam of the final.

Jonny Bairstow, take a bow.



We are witnessing one of the great Test match knocks, incredible. 💯#ENGvsNZ pic.twitter.com/teM2VFSQUA — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) June 14, 2022

A compelling Test match, which had simmered beautifully for five days to reach this denouement, was seized in a mad flurry of exhilarating strokes, each more outlandish than the last. Trent Boult, the outstanding bowler on either side in the Test match, was launched straight over long-off. Over the wicket, or around the wicket, it didn’t matter: Henry was thrashed over square leg. When Boult dropped fractionally short, he was swatted away as dismissively as a fly, pulled off the front foot.

The only time that Bairstow drew breath was when history beckoned: England’s fastest ever Test century, a record set by Gilbert Jessop in 1902. Bairstow reached 96 off 71 balls, but took five balls over his next three runs. And yet Bairstow’s innings did not need a number to crown it, as the sight of the entire crowd on their feet while he leapt for joy after driving Tim Southee through the covers attested.

Sometimes, reaching a milestone can momentarily disturb the equilibrium of batsmen playing with such panache, forcing their thinking away from what they are doing to what they have done. After pushing at his next ball, from Michael Bracewell’s off spin, Bairstow promptly slog-swept the next three for two sixes and a four.

By the time Bairstow was done, feathering Boult behind to Tom Blundell, he had produced an hour of hitting that will leave an indelible mark on all at Trent Bridge. Along the way he had scored 93 from 44 balls, cutting, driving, hooking and sweeping with elan, power and timing. To get a sense of the scale of this feat, when Brendon McCullum scored the fastest ever Test century, it took him 54 balls. This was a performance of a lifetime, bringing the range and qualities that have turned Bairstow into one of England’s greatest ever limited-overs batsmen into the five-day game.

It was also a display in keeping with Bairstow’s triumphant return to Test cricket this year. In six Tests in 2022, Bairstow has three centuries, each made from a position of considerable crisis. Even amid his Test travails, England have remained convinced that Bairstow is far too good a batsman to be discarded from Test cricket. Now, aged 32 and settling into his role as a specialist middle-order batsman, Bairstow’s approach fits perfectly with the style of a side who have said that they intend not just to win, but to be evangelists for the Test game.

On the day that the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced that the broadcasting rights to the next five years of the Indian Premier League had fetched £5.2bn, perhaps Bairstow’s innings doubled as a manifesto for how Test cricket can remain vibrant. For all the sense of cricket’s formats being pulled apart, this innings - like Stokes’s at Headingley - would not have been possible without T20 pushing players to explore the outer possibilities of their talents. Indeed three of the players who lit up this Test - Bairstow, Boult and Daryl Mitchell - came into the series fresh off their IPL campaigns.

As he walked off, with all of Trent Bridge united in singing his name, glorying in a performance out of the theatre of the absurd, Bairstow allowed himself a smile. Bairstow could revel in his defining achievement for England: a position that all those who packed into Trent Bridge will remember for all their days. Perhaps the best things in life really are free.

Bairstow was magnificent but it is fair that Jessop's law-limited record remains

by Scyld Berry at Trent Bridge

Magnificent as Jonny Bairstow’s batting was, it is only fair that the record for the fastest Test century for England in terms of balls should remain with Gilbert Jessop, who scored his hundred against Australia at the Oval in 1902 off only 76 balls.

While Bairstow hit four sixes in his century against New Zealand, and seven in all, Jessop was limited by the laws of the day. Until 1910, to be awarded a six, the batsman had to hit the ball out of the ground: so when Jessop straight-drove the ball into the Oval pavilion three times - once on to the top deck - he was rewarded each time with only four runs.

Another point in Jessop’s favour was that the Oval pitch began the day damp, and was made wetter still by a shower because there were no covers then, and the outfield was soggy.

Gilbert Jessop - GETTY IMAGES

But there were similarities, too. The main one is that Bairstow and Jessop scored their superlative centuries in a fourth-innings chase. In 1902, England’s target was 263, in the second Test against New Zealand it was 299. In both cases England had most of the day to reach their target, after taking the last two Australian wickets and the last three New Zealand wickets at the start.

Australia had exactly the right bowlers for a damp pitch: brisk finger-spinners. A young bank clerk used his lunch hour to nip into the Oval to see the cricket and thought the fast offspin of Hugh Trumble was unplayable. Master P.G. Wodehouse then had to nip back to his bank.

England did not have Alex Lees to give them a base in 1902. They slumped to ten for three, and 48 for five, at which point Jessop entered: “the Croucher” he was called, because he was a white-ball hitter a century ahead of his time, for by crouching he got under the ball for “leverage”. He was a “deep-chested man with long arms” according to his biographer, Gerald Brodribb - Bairstow being deep-chested too.

Another difference, one hopes, is that only Jessop was playing for a bet. The previous evening Jessop had offered 20/1 against any of the England batsmen making a hundred, as he was reminded by a team-mate on going out to bat.

Jessop, unlike Bairstow, did not play himself in: he scored off his first five balls, and he was missed off a stumping when 22. At lunch he had made 29. Afterwards he ran five into the vast Oval outfield, then hit 17 off the first five balls of an over (remember no sixes except out of the ground).

Jessop’s main hits were the cut, as the ball sat up, and the pull and the sweep and what sounds exactly like a slog-sweep, down on one knee. In other words, throw in their straight-drives and he and Bairstow hit in much the same arcs.

“This happened to be one of those lucky days when I could do nothing wrong,” Jessop said, and Bairstow much the same.