'Anatomy Of A Fall' Star Messi Inspires Some Doggone Hilarious Memes At 2024 Oscars

Messi, the canine star of “Anatomy of a Fall,” stole social media users’ hearts as he was filmed sitting like a good boy at Sunday’s Academy Awards.

The seven-year-old border collie –– who plays the role of Snoop in the Oscar-nominated French legal drama –– wasn’t expected to attend. But he appeared during the broadcast on several occasions during the broadcast.

(Those cameos may have been pre-recorded. HuffPost has reached out to the academy to confirm; we’ll update if we hear back.)

Messi, nonetheless, got a shoutout from host Jimmy Kimmel during the show’s opening monologue.

“Messi, even though he’s a dog, may have given the performance of the year in ‘Anatomy of a Fall,’” said Kimmel, who later referred to a key scene in the Best Picture-nominated film.

“I haven’t seen a French actor eat vomit like that since Gérard Depardieu.”

"Anatomy of a Fall" star Messi is in the audience at this year's #Oscars. https://t.co/qxqSOgif3jpic.twitter.com/Y0yuT4uLqF — Variety (@Variety) March 10, 2024

The cameras later cut to Messi clapping in the audience. In a later clip, the canine urinated on Matt Damon’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as the ceremony came to an end.

Messi applauding Robert Downey Jr at the Oscars pic.twitter.com/YCqx9XrJaf — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) March 11, 2024

"Anatomy of a Fall" star Messi appears to pee on Matt Damon's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. https://t.co/UNgGySGz3rpic.twitter.com/yMXgsvpiip — Variety (@Variety) March 11, 2024

Messi, who previously attended the Cannes Film Festival where he won the Palm Dog Award last year, inspired a number of doggone hilarious memes on Oscars night.

Ryan Gosling’s face lighting up when he sees Messi, the dog applauding at the #Oscars

pic.twitter.com/whMC6fCQkE — best of ryan gosling (@gosling_best) March 11, 2024

“and the oscar goes to… messi anatomy of a fall”



pic.twitter.com/g4GP8RyeyS — carlos buburrón (@CBuburron) March 10, 2024

if messi can go the Oscars, next year this mf better be there pic.twitter.com/M4CZm9ugNK — Le Cinéphiles (@LeCinephiles) March 10, 2024

Obsessed with the fact someone is down there with fake paws on sticks and clapping them together https://t.co/n5Pi1YyIwA — shan horan 🎷 🐛 (@shanhorandraws) March 11, 2024

this video of Messi clapping with Ryan Gosling genuinely in awe is doing more than that Ellen selfie ever could#Oscars#Oscars2024pic.twitter.com/dP16JIKaNq — T (@teewatterss) March 11, 2024

messi is wearing a bow tie? pic.twitter.com/7EFyCXHhed — mariana (@pastapilled) March 10, 2024

RDJ I’ll let you finish but MESSI THE DOG gave one of the best supporting actor performances of ALL TIME!!!!! pic.twitter.com/CJoghGSIdE — J u l i ˚✧₊ (@iamjulig) March 11, 2024

the messi saga is just good clean fun all around because at the end of the day he’s a dog who doesn’t know what the oscars are — kathleen 🍉 (@holdenfordfocus) March 10, 2024

the dog from anatomy of a fall looks just like cillian murphy when he's in a public place and needs to socialize, so cute of him. i love you messi pic.twitter.com/cR7vPzoNkp — pau la 🦢 (@sexiestlawyer) March 11, 2024

