‘Anatomy of a Fall’ Lands Distribution Deal with Neon in Cannes

Neon has acquired the North American rights to Justine Triet’s “Anatomy of a Fall,” which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival on Sunday and won praise for its mixture of family story and courtroom drama. It is Neon’s second acquisition at the festival, following the animated feature “Robot Dreams.”

The deal was made by Neon President of Acquisitions Jeff Deutchman and mK2 Films managing director and head of international sales Fionnuala Jamison.

Neon is currently on a winning streak at Cannes, having distributed the last three Palme d’Or winners: “Parasite” in 2019, “Titane” in 2021 and “Triangle of Sadness” in 2022. (The festival did not take place in 2020 because of the pandemic.)

In a press release announcing the acquisition, Triet said, “Neon deeply understood the story and what we were aiming to accomplish, and we are thrilled they will bring the film to the widest possible audience.”

Her film stars German actress Sandra Huller (who is also at Cannes in Jonathan Glazer’s chilling Holocaust drama “The Zone of Interest”) as a successful writer who is accused of murder when her husband dies after falling from the top of the couple’s ski chalet in France.

“Part thorny family story, part whodunit, part courtroom drama and part meditation on the nature of truth and fiction, Justine Triet’s ‘Anatomy of a Fall’ takes two hours of conversations and makes them both provocative and propulsive,” wrote TheWrap in its review of the film.

