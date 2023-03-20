Anarchy in Marseille as Macron protests turn violent

A carnival goer is arrested by riot police during Marseille's Carnaval de la Plaine - AP

Carnival celebrations in Marseille degenerated into violence on Sunday night, ahead of a key parliamentary vote aimed at toppling the government over its unpopular pension reforms.

What began as a family-friendly event quickly descended into anarchy when 300 people started a bonfire in the middle of a major square, throwing scooters, bikes and rubbish bins into the flames.

Around 9,000 people attended the independent festival that takes aim at gentrification and featured floats blasting President Emmanuel Macron’s decision to ram through his pension reform bill using a constitutional veto to bypass a parliamentary vote.

Police made 16 arrests and 25 officers were injured in clashes.

A carnival goer taunts riot police after Marseille's Carnaval de la Plaine was dispersed by police - AP

The latest public backlash comes ahead of two no-confidence votes later today, which aim to topple the government and quash the passing of the bill.

But the motions are unlikely to succeed: a number crunch shows that the conservative Republican party holds the decision-making power. And while Mr Macron’s Renaissance party doesn’t hold the absolute majority, he has the support of the Right-wing party, most of whom are expected to vote against the motions.

Police surround protesters in Paris - AP

The head of the Republican party, Eric Ciotti, had previously said he won’t support the no-confidence motions and “add chaos to chaos”.

Mr Macron’s deeply unpopular reforms, which would raise the age of retirement from 62 to 64 and require citizens to work for 43 years to receive a full pension, have led to strikes and street protests over the last three months.

A carnival goer is arrested by riot police during Marseille's Carnaval de la Plaine - AP

His last-minute decision on Thursday to push through the bill instead of risk defeat in a parliamentary vote inflamed public anger, resulting in an outburst of violence, clashes with police and threats to elected officials.

In the unlikely scenario that the motions of no-confidence obtain the 287 votes necessary to pass, both the government and the bill will fall.

In the event the motion fails, the pension reform bill will be adopted. However, opposition parties have already warned that they will file appeals before the Constitutional Council.