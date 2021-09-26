Ananya Pandey Shares Adorable Pic and Fun Instagram Banter with 'Bestie' Ranveer Singh

Actress Ananya Panday shared a fun and candid moment with Ranveer Singh. The two are seen posing together, Ananya in the front and Ranveer behind her. Ananya wears a stylish green jacket and smiles for the camera. Ranveer, who is shirtless, holds up an open umbrella for her.

Ananya captioned her post, “The umbrella can keep out the sun but not the heat ft. The Bestie Ran-Ran (sic).” Replying to this, Ranveer said in the comments section, “Oh, Nan-Nan (sic).”

Ranveer’s co-star in Gully Boy, actor Siddhant Chaturvedi is featuring with Ananya in two back to back films. One with director Shakun Batra, other is titled Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, also co-starring Adarsh Gourav. In fact, Ranveer’s wife, actress Deepika Padukone is also Ananya’s co-star in Shakun’s film, produced by Karan Johar. Ananya, Deepiak, Dhairya Karwa and Siddhant shared some fun moments after the film wrapped up production last month. Its title and release date is not confirmed yet.

“Blurry moments but my feelings for u all are crystal clear the best best best experience EVER with a crew that felt more like family A film made with so much happiness, so many jokes and just pure love – a set where I felt most comfortable in my own skin and felt truly accepted and liberated to explore. I really feel like I’ve come out of this movie a changed person (and actor) because of what I’ve learned from each and every person on set. Human emotions and their complexities, empathy, filmmaking and the craft – grateful beyond measure for all the lessons and the opportunity to be in a film like this with MY people ❤️ Every moment that was felt was felt together. An unforgettable journey with the best co passengers ever (sic),” Ananya wrote in a social media post after filming was complete on Shakun’s next.

Ananya has been turning up the heat on social media lately with bikini pictures from her Maldives getaway.

Her next movie Liger with Vijay Deverakonda is highly anticipated among the fans.

